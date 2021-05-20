Just In
OnePlus Upcoming Phone Might Run Dimensity 1200 Chipset; Is It Nord 2?
OnePlus now seems to have tied up with MediaTek for its upcoming smartphones. The rumors about the upcoming Nord devices have been circulating the internet for a few days. The brand is expected to add the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G to its Nord series. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G said to be the successor of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and leaked renders of the device already gave us a glimpse of the upcoming smartphones.
Additionally, the previous report also suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2, the successor of the OnePlus Nord will arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Now, the same info has been reaffirmed on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station.
OnePlus Nord 2 Or CE 5G With Dimensity 1200 SoC Launch Tipped
Going by the latest info, the tipster has mentioned that OnePlus will launch MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC-powered phone soon. However, the tipster did not divulge the exact moniker of the device. So, it remains to be seen whether the both models will ship with the same chipset or not. Further, the launch timeline of the upcoming Nord series smartphones have also been tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma which is said to take place in mid-June.
OnePlus Nord 2 And Nord CE 5G: What To Expect?
If the OnePlus Nord 2 will be the successor of the original Nord, then it is expected to get some similar features. Considering this, the phone would be launched with a 90Hz display, 48MP quad cameras. As mentioned above, this time OnePlus will use the MediaTek chipset instead of the Snapdragon chipset.
On the other hand, if the Nord CE 5G is indeed the successor of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, then the Nord CE 5G will ship with a 90Hz display, 64MP main camera, and so on. Furthermore, the Nord N10 5G first phone from the brand supports a microSD slot. So, the upcoming Nord device is also expected to support additional storage expansion.
OnePlus Nord 2 And Nord CE 5G: Arriving In India?
There is no info on whether the Nord CE 5G will head to the Indian market. However, the OnePlus Nord 2 can be expected to launch in India in the future as the device previously spotted on BIS certification. Like its predecessor, we expect the upcoming phone will also gain huge popularity in the Indian market.
Considering the price of the OnePlus Nord, the upcoming is also believed to be a mid-range device. On the other hand, Realme has also confirmed to launch India's first Dimensity 1200 smartphone which could be the Realme X7 Max. The phone is also said to be another mid-range offering from Realme. So, it can be a tough rival against the OnePlus Nord 2.
