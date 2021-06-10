OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S Launch Livestream, Expected Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The wait is going to come to an end as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is all set to be launched in India at the company's Summer Launch Event today. Joining the smartphone is the OnePlus TV U1S with Dynaudio speakers. The OnePlus smartphone is speculated to arrive with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 4500mAh battery along with Warp Charge 30T Plus.

On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S is likely to flaunt a bezel-less design and come loaded with features such as NFC-enabled remote control, support for voice integrations with Google Assistant, and more. Get to know more details about the upcoming OnePlus smart TV and smartphone, including their pricing, livestream details, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S Livestream

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will be hosted at 7 PM IST today, June 10. You can watch the livestream via the social media handles of OnePlus. Also, the company has created a dedicated microsite to showcase the launch of these new devices. Besides these options, you can also get the action live as it unfolds from the video embedded below.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, TV U1S Expected Price In India

We have come across several rumors and leaks that show what we can expect from the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S including the possible design, pricing and specs. In that way, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be priced starting from Rs. 22,999.

On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S is likely to be priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 45,999 for the variant with a 55-inch panel and Rs. 60,000 for a variant with a 65-inch model. This goes in line with a tipster's claim that the upcoming OnePlus TV could be priced under Rs. 59,999. Besides this, the OnePlus TV U1S might arrive with an optional webcam possibly priced at Rs. 5,000.

Both these offerings from the company will be up for sale via its online retail partner Amazon India. Already, the online retailer is hosting related quiz contests such as Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 5G quiz and Amazon OnePlus TV U1S quiz. These quiz contests will let fortunate users answer the questions asked under the quiz contests correctly and win the devices for free.

