OnePlus TV U1S India Price Confirmed; Highlight Features To Check Out

OnePlus is gearing up for its Summer Launch Event which is scheduled for June 10 in India and the global market. The upcoming event will be a centre stage for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S debut in the country. Recently, the entire spec-sheet of the device was revealed by a tipster. Now, an accidentally leaked document by the company has detailed the pricing right ahead of the launch.

OnePlus TV U1S Prices Confirmed Via Official Documents

The leaked official document reaffirms the three different screen sizes of the OnePlus TV U1s as suggested by the leaks. The pricing revealed by the document also falls in line with the previous leaks.

According to the official document, the OnePlus TV U1S 50-inch model will be priced at Rs. 37,999, while the 55-inch variant will be launched at Rs. 45,999. The 65-inch OnePlus TV U1S has been mentioned with a price tag of Rs. 60,999.

A bunch of offers have also been confirmed by the leaked official document. It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus TV U1S will be available only for the Red Cable Members on the day of launch (June 10). Following that, the smart TV will be up for grabs via Amazon.

As far as the offers are concerned, the company has partnered with HDFC bank to give a discount of Rs. 32000 to the 50-inch model and Rs. 3,000 for the 55-inch model. The 65-inch OnePlus TV U1S will be available at a discount of Rs. 4,000 for the HDFC Bank cardholders.

Following the aforementioned discounts, the OnePlus TV U1s 50-inch model will be available for Rs. 35,999, while the 55-inch variant will be retailing for Rs. 42,999. The 65-inch model will be selling at Rs. 56,999.

With the suggested prices, the OnePlus TV U1S falls in the affordable smart TV segment. We already have come across the full spec-sheet which along with this pocket-friendly pricing gives this smart TV an edge over the competition.

OnePlus is expected to get a good response from the audience for the upcoming smart TV lineup in India. That's not just for the pricing but for the premium design as well as the features.

OnePlus TV U1S Expected Features

The OnePlus TV U1S is said to bring along a premium bezel-less design and a new NFC remote control. All three variants are tipped to feature DLED (direct LED) displays with 4K resolution, HDR10+, MEMC, 93-per cent DCI-P3 color gamut, and 300 nits brightness. The panes will have a 60Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus TV U1S is said to feature a MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM. The smart TVs will come with 16GB internal memory and Android OS along with Google Assistant support. The smart TV will be equipped with 30W speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

