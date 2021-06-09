ENGLISH

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G Video Reveals Design Ahead Of June 10 Launch

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G is all set to arrive in the country. The launch is scheduled for tomorrow (June 10) at 7:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, the official teaser and multiple leaks have revealed the feature and price of the upcoming phone.

     

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G Video Reveals Design Ahead Of June 10 Launch

    Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared a promotional video of the upcoming Nord CE 5G, revealing its design in full glory ahead of the official launch. Here's a quick roundup of everything we know about the Nord CE 5G.

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What We Know So Far

    The 1:29 minutes promo video reveals some features of the handset that have already been confirmed by the company. Going by this, the handset will support Wrap Charge 30T Plus and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is seen in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble color options.

    Besides, the smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera. The phone will measure just 7.9mm thick, making it slimmer than the original OnePlus Nord. The handset is also confirmed to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 processor and the promo video also suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with 5G downloading, streaming, and sharing support.

    Upfront, the Nord CE might get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to sport a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house the selfie camera sensor. The device is also said to arrive in two storage configurations - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB ROM.Other features could include a 4,500 mAh battery and the main sensor is said to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP sensor.

     

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G Expected Price In India

    The price of the phone has also leaked online, suggesting the phone will start at Rs. 22,999. If this turns out to be true, the Nord CE 5G will be the most affordable OnePlus smartphone in India. The upcoming phone is also believed to get a huge response like the OnePlus Nord. Besides, the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack is also going to be a plus point for the OnePlus Nord CE.

    oneplus smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2021

    X