OnePlus Nord CE 5G Pricing Leaked Ahead Of June 10 Launch; Cheapest 5G From OnePlus!

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the talk of the town, which will be debuting in the Indian market in just a few days. So far, we've got a good share of leaks and rumors, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming affordable 5G smartphone. A new report has now revealed the pricing of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Pricing

Surprisingly, the leak comes from HDFC Bank, which has revealed the discount offers on the yet-to-launch OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Here, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was listed on the HDFC Bank Offers on OnePlus products. The list showcases several devices like the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, 9R, and even the older OnePlus 8T.

Plus, it has the pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE. The bank listing reveals that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will cost Rs. 22,999 as its retail price. The bank is offering Rs. 1,000 discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 21,999. That's not all. The HDFC Bank listing notes that the discount offer will run from June 11 to September 15, giving buyers ample time to claim the discount.

The sale date syncs with the previous reports, which have confirmed the OnePlus Nord CE open sale to begin on June 11. To note, the smartphone is tipped to launch on June 10 at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event alongside other devices like the OnePlus TV U1S. To note, this pricing would make the OnePlus Nord CE 5G cheaper than the original OnePlus Nord, making it the cheapest 5G smartphone from the popular brand.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch: What To Expect?

OnePlus has begun teasing the upcoming Nord CE 5G, giving us an idea of what to expect. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to pack a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the new smartphone will reportedly include a triple-camera setup with a 64MP OmniVision primary camera sensor.

The other sensors are tipped to be an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor for portrait shots. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 750G chipset is said to power the device with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. The octa-core processor will support 5G and offer unprecedented performance.

Also, a 4,500 mAh battery has been tipped with 30W Warp Charge 3T fast charging technology. For now, there are still a couple of details missing. The color options, support for an in-display fingerprint sensor, and other such specs are still under wraps.

