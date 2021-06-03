OnePlus Nord CE 5G Massive Leak Reveals Complete Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is all set to be unveiled in India on June 10. While we are just a week away from the launch of this smartphone, we have been coming across numerous teasers from the company revealing what we can expect from it. Now, a report has shed light on the complete specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The fresh leak regarding the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes from MySmartPrice. It suggests that the upcoming smartphone might arrive with core features that we saw in the original Nord smartphone. However, there will be notable improvements in the latest model.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Leaked Specifications

Going by the report, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G could arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might have a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house the selfie camera sensor.

Under its hood, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone could make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC for 5G support. It is believed to arrive in two storage configurations - a base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, and a high-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot for additional storage space.

At the rear, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to flaunt a triple-camera setup with a 64MP OmniVision primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor for portrait shots.

A 4500mAh battery could fuel the smartphone with support for 30W Warp Charge 3T fast-charging technology. This suggests that the upcoming smartphone appears to have a better battery than its predecessor, thereby having improved battery backup.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What's More?

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to feature a complete plastic build including the frame. It is teased that the device will be slimmer than its predecessor. As per reports, it is teased to measure 7.9mm in thickness. Besides this, the upcoming smartphone from the company might flaunt a 3.5mm headphone jack, which wasn't available on the original Nord.

Already, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be launched in India on June 10. It will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus e-store. The device is up for pre-orders on Amazon and those who pre-order it will get rewards worth Rs. 2,699.

