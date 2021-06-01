Here Are Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 5G Quiz Answers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is known for hosting a slew of contests on its app under the Funzone section. Some of these are quiz contests while the others are spin and win contests. The daily quiz contest will have general knowledge questions and keep changing every day. Apart from these, there are other quizzes such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G quiz that is live today.

Today, June 1, 2021, Amazon is hosting a new quiz contest under Funzone. As its name suggests, the winner of this contest will be able to win the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone. Notably, this quiz is live from 12 AM and will go on until 11:59 PM today. Once you provide correct answers to all five questions asked in this quiz, you will be eligible for the lucky draw, wherein you might be chosen as a winner.

Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 5G Quiz Answers

As you need to answer all questions correctly to enter the lucky draw, here we list the questions and answers for the Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 5G quiz. Check out the answers from here.

Question 1: What is the name of the new OnePlus Nord being launched in June 2021?

Answer: OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Question 2: Which is the iconic color the OnePlus Nord is known for?

Answer: Nord Blue

Question 3: What does the CEO in OnePlus Nord CE 5G stand for?

Answer: Core Edition

Question 4: When was OnePlus Nord first launched in India?

Answer: July 2020

Question 5: In which regions will the OnePlus Nord CEO 5G be available?

Answer: India and Europe

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

Do keep in mind that you need to download and install the Amazon app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to take part in the Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 5G quiz. Once you download the app, you need to create an Amazon account or log in to the existing account. Now, search for Funzone or go to Menu -> Programs and Features -> Funzone. Over here, scroll down to get the OnePlus Nord CE 5G quiz and start answering the questions correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Best Mobiles in India