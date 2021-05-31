OnePlus Nord CE 5G Pre-Orders Starting June 11; Gift Offers Worth Rs. 2,699 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch in India has been confirmed officially. The upcoming affordable 5G smartphone is also tipped to be priced lesser than the original OnePlus Nord that is quite popular in the country. While the specifications of the upcoming smartphone are still under wraps, we now have intel on the OnePlus Nord CE pre-order and sale details.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Pre-Order Details

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will open for pre-order on June 11, which is a day after its rumored launch. It's been officially confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will debut at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on June 10 at 7 PM, which will also see the launch of the OnePlus TV U1S.

From the looks of it, OnePlus is following a similar marketing strategy as it did for the original OnePlus Nord. Once again, those who pre-order the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are eligible to get a gift worth Rs. 2,699, OnePlus announced.

To note, the pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will open for Red Cable Club members on June 11. One can find all the details at the dedicated micro-site for both the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the 4K smart TV.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch: What To Expect

A lot of details of the upcoming Nord smartphone are still under wraps. However, CEO Pete Lau said the Nord CE 5G would be significantly cheaper than the original OnePlus Nord, putting its price less than Rs. 20K. Also, we have gotten hold of the launch and shipping timeline for the upcoming smartphone.

While the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch on June 10 and open for pre-orders on June 11, it will begin shipping on June 16 and will be available on Amazon. The latest report suggests the upcoming 5G phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 750G, which powers the Mi 10i and the Samsung Galaxy A52.

Triple cameras at the rear, FHD+ AMOLED display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor are some of the other details tipped. OnePlus will officially begin revealing its key features starting today, giving us a better idea of what to expect.

