OnePlus Nord CE ‘Core Edition’ Pricing, Sale Tipped; Everything You Need To Know
OnePlus is gearing up for its next launch, which could happen pretty soon. The OnePlus Nord CE and the OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly launch at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event, which will also release a new smart TV series. Fresh reports now reveal the open sale date of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Sale Details
OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of the upcoming Nord CE 5G, which is going to be available on Amazon. Now, the popular Chinese brand has also revealed the pre-order and the open sale date of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.
The company notes the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch on June 10, which will see the debut of the Nord 2, Nord CE 5G, as well as the OnePlus TV U series. The company's timeline reveals that the OnePlus TV U series will go on sale right away on June 10 for Red Cable members.
On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on its first sale for OnePlus Red Cable members on June 11. The same day, the OnePlus TV U series will go on open sale for everyone here. Lastly, the OnePlus timeline reveals that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on open sale on June 16.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch: What To Expect
The name CE in the upcoming mobile was quite a mystery, which has been disclosed now. The CE in OnePlus Nord CE means 'Core Edition'. CEO Pete Lau said that the original Nord has been distilled "down to its core elements, and added a couple of extra features to bring you a phone that's a little more than you'd expect, at an even more affordable price."
Lau's statement further hints that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be significantly cheaper than the original OnePlus Nord. Speculative pricing suggests it could be priced under Rs. 20,000, at least for the base variant.
That said, the upcoming Nord CE 5G isn't the direct successor of the original OnePlus Nord, but rather the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10. More details about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the Nord 2 are expected to pop up in the coming days.
