OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed For OnePlus Summer Launch Event

OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2 have been the talk of the town for a while now. With new rumors coming in, the launch of these two affordable 5G smartphones has been predicted for the Indian market. OnePlus has now officially confirmed the launch of Nord CE 5G in India, which could launch at the Summer Launch Event.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launching In India

OnePlus India took to Twitter to announce a new Summer Launch Event, which will likely bring in several new products. At the same time, Amazon has also shared the Summer Launch Event banner, confirming that new OnePlus products will be available at the e-commerce site. Plus, users can find a 'Notify Me' button on Amazon, which reveals a couple of secrets.

When clicked on the Notify Me button on Amazon, users will get a mail confirming their interest in the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. This further confirms the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India, which was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The upcoming OnePlus Summer Launch Event will likely release several new products, including the OnePlus TV-U series.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch: What To Expect?

The teaser on Twitter doesn't reveal much, except for the 'coming soon'. We have no idea when the OnePlus Nord CE 5G or other products will launch, but reports suggest it could be sometime early in June. There are a couple of reports that also suggest the OnePlus Nord 2 will also be arriving in India, which is the successor to the popular OnePlus Nord 5G.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to be the successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which never made it to the Indian market. If reports are to be believed, we could be seeing an upgraded chipset with several software enhancements for this device.

Tipsters suggest the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G could pack a similar 64MP quad-camera, under-5,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz display. With the launch nearing, OnePlus could tease more features of both the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

