OnePlus Teases Arrival Of New Device; Nord 2 Coming In India?

OnePlus seems to be launching a new smartphone in India soon. The launch of the upcoming device has officially been teased in a cryptic tweet. The smartphone could be the OnePlus Nord 2 as we already know the brand is planning to add two models to its Nord series.

You figure it out pic.twitter.com/YSC2MobEAy — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 26, 2021

Besides, a recent report suggested that OnePlus will launch the both OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G ​on June 10 and June 25, respectively. However, there is no official confirmation on this. Both these devices were spotted on BIS certification, confirming India's launch.

OnePlus Teases Arrival Of New Device: Is It Nord 2?

The company took to its Twitter to share a teaser that uses sign language and it translates to "something new is coming". However, the teaser did not divulge the device name. We can safely assume that it could be the Nord 2. As mentioned above, the device is rumored to arrive on June 10; however, the brand is yet to confirm the launch date.

OnePlus Nord 2: What To Expect?

The OnePlus Nord 2 is rumored to run the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, making its first MediaTek-powered smartphone from the brand. Other features of the upcoming smartphone are still under wraps. As it will be the OnePlus Nord successor, so, we can expect some upgrades from the handset including a high refresh rate, better camera features, and so on.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord was launched with a 90Hz AMOLED panel, 48MP quad-rear camera, 30T wrap charging, and much more. Considering this, we expect, the Nord 2 could feature a 64MP main lens, 120Hz display. However, we will suggest you take this with a pinch of salt until more info comes out.

So far, all the phones in the Nord series fall under the mid-range category, which makes us believe that the upcoming Nord series smartphone will be a mid-range offering.

OnePlus Nord 2: What We Think

The features of the handset are still a mystery except for the processor. Considering this, we can say the OnePlus Nord 2 with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset will be a tough competitor to the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G which said to be India's first Dimensity 1200-powered phone. Moreover, the upcoming Nord 2 is also believed to get a huge market in India like its predecessor.

