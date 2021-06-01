Just In
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design Officially Teased; Storage, Color Options Revealed
OnePlus is gearing up for the 'Summer Launch Event' on June 10 where it is going to launch the Nord CE 5G smartphone. OnePlus has now started teasing the upcoming smartphone; however, the company has not shared any features of the upcoming smartphone.
We built a great device, then added a little more. Because you wouldn’t want a little less.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 31, 2021
Join us at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on June 10 at 7pm IST to see for yourself.
Get notified - https://t.co/oQgVeK4uFW pic.twitter.com/rLIadjaN6r
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design Officially Teased
The company took to Twitter to share a video, which suggests the design of the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, the brand has created a dedicated page on the OnePlus India website which confirms that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a new ''sleek and streamlined'' design.
Besides, the phone can be seen with a pill-shaped rear camera module, similar to the OnePlus Nord. So, the upcoming phone could sport an identical design as the Nord 5G; however, we expect upgraded features from the upcoming smartphone.
Additionally, the Amazon OnePlus Nord CE quiz has revealed the RAM, storage, and color option of the smartphone. The phone will come in an 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option and Charcoal Ink color variant. The phone is also believed to come in other storage and color options as well.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Expected Features
The recent report by Android Central suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will ship with the Snapdragon 750G processor, which also runs other mid-range devices like Galaxy A52, Mi 10i.
Moreover, the Nord CE 5G is expected to get a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera. Upfront, the phone could feature a 6.43-inches AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Cheapest 5G Phone From OnePlus?
As far as the price is concerned, the upcoming smartphone is said to cost cheaper than the original OnePlus Nord. So, the Nord CE 5G could be the cheapest 5G phone from the brand in the country.
If the price and rumored features turn out to be true, the smartphone can be considered as the alternative to the existing Mi 10i in this segment. However, the presence of a 108MP camera is one of the plus points of the Mi 10i.
All in all, OnePlus seems to expand its mid-range portfolio in the country, since India is a market where the demand for the mid-range segment is higher than flagships. Alongside, the brand is launching OnePlus TV U1S and could also launch Nord 2 at the same event. There is no official confirmation on the Nord 2 launch.
