OnePlus Nord CE 5G Officially Launched With Promised Three Years Security Updates News oi-Vivek

The OnePlus 6 was the last smartphone from the company to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The company is now back with a new mid-range smartphone -- the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which brings back a 3.5mm headphone jack along with some features that everyone wants from a 2021-class smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display supports both sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut with a 20:9 aspect ratio with a tiny punch hole cutout on the top left corner. On top of that, the phone comes with a pre-installed screen protector.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC with 6/8/128GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. Just like the original OnePlus Nord, the Nord CE 5G also misses out on a microSD card. However, the device does have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 5G networks on both slots.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture. Additionally, the device has an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.5 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture and this sensor is capable of recording 1080p videos, while the main camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4500 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging and the fast charger is included in the box. As per the software experience, the phone ships with Android 11 OS with custom OxygenOS 11 skin on top, and the company promises two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

Pricing, Availability, And Offers

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three variants. The base model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the mid-range models offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the high-end model offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone will be available in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray colors with a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base variant and Rs. 24,999 for the mid-range variant. Finally, the high-end model costs Rs. 27,999 and will be available in all three colors.

The device will go on sale on June 16 while the same will be available for pre-order on 11th Gen. Every pre-order will receive Gifts worth Rs. 2,699. As per the offers, users who buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G will receive Rs. 500 Amazon Gift voucher while those who order via the OnePlus site will get Rs. 1000 worth gift card.

Additionally, HDFC card users can get 6 months of interest-free EMI plans with flat Rs. 1000 instant discount while the American express card users will get a flat 5 percent cash back if the phone is purchased through the OnePlus website. Lastly, Jio users can 40 cashback vouchers from Jio worth Rs. 150 by recharging Jio prepaid for Rs. 999.

