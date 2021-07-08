MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI Vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200: Here Is What's New Features oi-Vivek

OnePlus for the first time has partnered up with MediaTek for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor. The Dimensity 1200 is the flagship offering from MediaTek and both companies have worked together to optimised the same for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 and are now calling the new processor the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI.

Starting from the OnePlus 1 to the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE, every device was based on a Snapdragon processor. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the new beginning, as it is the first OnePlus smartphone to be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI

According to the press release, OnePlus has collaborated with MediaTek to enhance the AI-based features on the Dimensity 1200, which powers the devices like the Realme X7 Max 5G. The upgrade has been done on top of MediaTek's Dimensity Open Resource Architecture, which will account for new AI features, hence the name MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI.

According to Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. the Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example that has to utilize MediaTek's Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative to offer a tailormade experience on OnePlus smartphones.

Might Offer Better Display, Imaging, And Gaming Capability

According to OnePlus, the AI improvements on the Dimensity 1200-AI should offer better imaging capability, which should offer features like auto scene detection (up to 22 scenarios), which automatically adjusts the contrasts and color tones of the images depending on the lighting conditions.

Similarly, the AI will also play an important role in offering features like live HDR effects in real-time while recording videos and is also said to be used to the standard dynamic range to high-dynamic-range to offer the best content consumption experience.

Lastly, the AI is also said to offer an improved gaming experience on titles like Brawl Stars. This means the Dimensity 1200-AI might not show any difference on benchmarking apps when compared to Dimensity 1200. However, the chipset is likely to enhance the real-world experience, especially when compared to the devices like the Realme X7 Max 5G.

Best Mobiles in India