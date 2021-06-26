Poco F3 GT With Dimensity 1200 Launching Soon In India; Affordable Alternative To Realme X7 Max? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know the Poco F3 GT with the Dimensity 1200 chip is going to be the next phone in the country. The India launch is already confirmed for Q3 2021. Now, the latest development confirms the launch is just around the corner. The phone with model number M2104K10I has been certified by BIS certification. However, the BIS listing has not shared any key features of the phone.

Besides, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is said to be rebranded as the Poco F3 GT in India. The model number of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is associated with the Poco F3 GT smartphone.

Poco F3 GT: What To Expect?

We expect the Poco F3 GT will offer the identical features as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. So, the phone will have a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is already confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor which is expected to be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage option.

There will be a triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device will get a 16MP front-facing camera placed into a punch-hole cutout. Moreover, the phone could pack a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

It will run Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 and other aspects will include vapour chamber LiquidCool technology, dedicated gaming triggers, JBL-tuned dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. Lastly, the Poco F3 GT is also expected to come with IP53 certification and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Poco F3 GT: Affordable Alternative To Realme X7 Max?

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was launched starting at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). So, we expect the Poco F3 GT could arrive with a similar price tag and if this turns out to be true, the Poco F3 GT can be an affordable alternative to the recently launched Realme X7 Max 5G which is selling in the country starting at Rs. 26,999. However, we will suggest you take this with a pinch of salt until the official info comes out.

