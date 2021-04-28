Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With Dimensity 1200 5G Chipset Announced; Key Specs, Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has announced a new smartphone in the Redmi K40 series. The company has launched the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition which as the name suggests is an offering for gaming enthusiasts. The latest flagship offering by Xiaomi has been announced in China with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The other hardware features are also high-end which includes 67W fast charging and 120Hz display.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Features And Specifications

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display which has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution. The display also comes with an HDR10+ certification and has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor which is based on a 6nm process and has 5G network support as well. The device will be available with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone is available with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage option. The device has vapour chamber LiquidCool technology to keep the device temperature in check.

The smartphone is announced is with Android 11 OS. The device has the MIUI 12.5 user interface pre-installed. For an enhanced gaming experience, the Redmi K40 Gaming Enhanced Edition is equipped with dedicated gaming triggers, JBL-tuned dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos support.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition consists of a triple-rear camera setup. The smartphone comprises a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.65 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV. The device also has a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies and video call, the smartphone packs a 16MP camera inside the punch-hole. The camera module has an ambient light layout that switches colors and also doubles up as a notification LED.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi K40 gaming edition offers 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features offered are IP53 certification and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset has a 5,065 mAh battery which is backed by 67W fast charging technology.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Price And Sale

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition's sale starts April 30 and the device will be up for pre-orders starting today in China. The company has priced the 8GB/128GB storage variant at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage option at CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 25,000).

The device will also be available with 12GB/.128GB configuration at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be selling for CNY 2,699 (approx Rs. 31,000).

