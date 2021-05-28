Poco F3 GT India Launch Confirmed: Rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition? News oi-Vivek

Poco India has now officially confirmed that the next Poco F series smartphone will be the Poco F3 GT, which will be the successor to the Poco F1, launched back in 2018. The company has now officially confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the same chipset which also powers the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G.

Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India has now shared a small teaser revealing the fact that the upcoming Poco F3 GT will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Not just that, he has also confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will be launched in India in Q3 2021, so, one might have to wait for a few more months before the official launch of the next Poco F series smartphone in India.

Poco F3 GT Specifications

The Poco F3 GT is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was recently launched in China. Hence, the Poco F3 GT is likely to come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone, as said before, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is likely to ship with Android 11 OS with a custom MIUI 12.5 skin on top, which reduces the number of bloatware when compared to MIUI 12.

"Locked & loaded, finger on the triggers" The next F is closer than ever.



Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up pic.twitter.com/oqyskcHQBH — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) May 28, 2021

The device will have a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There will be a 16MP selfie camera, and the main camera is capable of shooting 4K videos with up to 60 frames per second.

A 5,000 mAh battery is likely to fuel the Poco F3 GT and is expected to support 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. As per the pricing, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition costs around $500, and the Poco F3 GT is likely to be priced slightly less than the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, and in India, the Poco F3 GT might cost around Rs. 35,000.

