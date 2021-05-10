Poco F3 GT Listed Online: What To Expect From Redmi K40 Gaming India Variant? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi K40 Gaming edition smartphone that went official in China last month is speculated to arrive in India with the moniker the Poco F3 GT. It is expected to be launched alongside the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone, which is already making rounds in rumors and speculations. While the company is yet to confirm the launch of these smartphones officially, an online retailer has listed one of them with complete specifications and pricing.

Previous reports have hinted that the smartphone could be the rebranded version of the newly announced Redmi K40 Gaming. Notably, the Redmi K40 Gaming is priced starting from 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,000) in its home market.

Poco F3 GT: Expected Specifications

From the online listing by WelElectronics, the Poco F3 GT is believed to sport identical specifications as the Redmi K40 Gaming edition. Going by the same, the smartphone will arrive with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that is teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting additional storage space.

For imaging, the Poco F3 GT makes use of a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

The other aspects of the Poco F3 GT include a 5065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, JBL-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and gaming trigger buttons similar to the global variant.

Poco F3 GT Rumored Price

Well, the listing of the Poco F3 GT by the online retailer shows that the smartphone could be priced at $1,200 (approx. Rs. 95,000). However, this is incorrect pricing as the rumor mills anticipate the Poco smartphone on cards could be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. Given the exorbitant pricing listed by the online retailer, we recommend you consider this listing with a grain of salt.

