Just In
- 4 min ago List Of Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Prepaid Packs That Ship Benefits For 56 Days And 84 Days
-
- 1 hr ago Lockdown Increases Demand For Mobile Data And FTTH Services
- 1 hr ago COVID-19 Vaccine For 18 Years And Above: Registration Date, Time, Website/App Details
- 1 hr ago Amazon Fire HD 10 Series, Fire HD 10 Kids Unveiled: All You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2021: Shimron Hetmyer wishes to bat more often with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant
- Automobiles Yamaha FZ-X Spied During TVC Shoot Revealing New Features Ahead Of Launch: Pics & Details
- News Phase 3 vaccination: CoWIN server crashes within minutes after it opened; users complain on Twitter
- Movies Oscar Winner Another Round To Get An English Remake Starring Leonardo DiCaprio
- Lifestyle Quick And Easy Makeup Routine With Only 5 Makeup Products
- Finance Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Current Deposit, Withdrawal, Interest & Tax Rules Explained
- Education Amid Covid-19 Surge, IIT Madras And Anna University Postpone Exams
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In May 2021
Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Tipped To Arrive As Poco F3 GT In India
Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has recently launched in China. Now, it seems the handset will launch soon in India. However, the phone is tipped to arrive under the Poco branding in the country. According to tipster KacperSkrzypek, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will launch in India as the Poco F3 GT.
Expect a new rebranding from @IndiaPOCO soon.#RedmiK40Gaming = #POCOF3GT for India. pic.twitter.com/jZcsa1shpn— Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) April 28, 2021
However, there is no official info on the same. Further, the tipster has also posted an image, showing the model number M2104K0I and the same model number phone was earlier spotted on the IMEI database, confirming the India launch. If the Poco F3 GT is indeed the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, there's nothing too surprising. The Poco F3 was launched last month in the international market as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40.
Poco F3 GT: What To Expect?
Poco is yet to announce the launch of the Poco F3 GT. However, we can expect the Poco F3 GT might share the same features as the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Going by this, the Poco F3 GT would be launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Realme is also gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone with the same processor.
Besides, the Poco F3 GT will get a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run Android 11 OS and flaunt a triple-rear camera setup. The rear cameras will come with a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.65 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone will have a 16MP camera at the front.
A 5,065 mAh battery will fuel the handset with 67W fast charging technology. Further, the phone could include gaming triggers, JBL-tuned dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos. On the connectivity front, the phone will support 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.
Poco F3 GT Expected Price In India
The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has launched in China in four storage configurations which price starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,000). Considering this, the Poco F3 GT is expected to come under Rs. 30,000 segment. However, we will suggest you to take this with a pinch of salt until the brand confirms anything.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999
-
18,507
-
11,560