Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Tipped To Arrive As Poco F3 GT In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has recently launched in China. Now, it seems the handset will launch soon in India. However, the phone is tipped to arrive under the Poco branding in the country. According to tipster KacperSkrzypek, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will launch in India as the Poco F3 GT.

However, there is no official info on the same. Further, the tipster has also posted an image, showing the model number M2104K0I and the same model number phone was earlier spotted on the IMEI database, confirming the India launch. If the Poco F3 GT is indeed the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, there's nothing too surprising. The Poco F3 was launched last month in the international market as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40.

Poco F3 GT: What To Expect?

Poco is yet to announce the launch of the Poco F3 GT. However, we can expect the Poco F3 GT might share the same features as the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Going by this, the Poco F3 GT would be launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Realme is also gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone with the same processor.

Besides, the Poco F3 GT will get a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run Android 11 OS and flaunt a triple-rear camera setup. The rear cameras will come with a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.65 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone will have a 16MP camera at the front.

A 5,065 mAh battery will fuel the handset with 67W fast charging technology. Further, the phone could include gaming triggers, JBL-tuned dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos. On the connectivity front, the phone will support 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

Poco F3 GT Expected Price In India

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has launched in China in four storage configurations which price starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,000). Considering this, the Poco F3 GT is expected to come under Rs. 30,000 segment. However, we will suggest you to take this with a pinch of salt until the brand confirms anything.

