OnePlus Buds TWS Goes Official; Costs Rs. 4,990 In India

Along with the OnePlus Nord, the company has launched its first TWS earphones -- the OnePlus Buds through an AR event. The company claims that the OnePlus Buds offer high-quality audio playback without compromising on aesthetics and functionality.

The OnePlus Buds does carry features like ambient noise reduction and also offer Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support. These earbuds are fitted with 13.4mm dynamic drivers and offer low latency pairing technology, especially with OnePlus smartphones. As these are based on Bluetooth technology, one can use the OnePlus Buds with Laptops, iPhones, iPads, and third-party Android devices without any issue.

The earphones will be available in three colors and come in a case that doubles as a charging cradle. The case can offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and the buds in itself can last up to 7 hours with moderate usage.

The OnePlus Buds does support Warp charging and can offer 10 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. Do note that, one has to use the Warp Charge adapter and charging cable to achieve these charging speeds. The earbuds support touch input, can be used to pause/play music or even to answer or end a call.

OnePlus Buds Pricing And Availability

The OnePlus Buds retail for Rs. 4,999 in India and comes in three color options. These TWS earphones will be available via Amazon and OnePlus India's official channels. As of now, there is no information on the availability of these earbuds in India.

If you own an OnePlus smartphone, then the OnePlus Buds seem like a good accessory to own, considering the longer-lasting battery life and compact design. Unlike the Realme Buds Air, the OnePlus Buds does not support wireless charging, which could be a deal-breaker for some users.

