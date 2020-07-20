ENGLISH

    OnePlus Buds To Feature Blue Color Variant With Matching Charging Case

    By
    |

    OnePlus Nord launch is set for tomorrow (July 21) and aims to make a comeback in the mid-range segment. At the same time, the company is set to launch its first truly wireless OnePlus Buds. The OnePlus Buds will be available in blue color.

    OnePlus Buds To Feature Blue Color Variant

     

    OnePlus Buds Color Variants

    OnePlus CEO Carl Pei teased the blue color variant of the upcoming TWS buds in a tweet. Adding to that, popular tipster Evan Blass shared more pictures of the OnePlus Buds. The tweet reveals that the earbuds will launch in blue, black, and white color options. From the looks of it, the buds seem to be made of plastic, but it's not certain yet.

    The OnePlus Buds have a matching color charging case and seem to have a matte finish. Particularly, the blue earbuds have a green interior on the charging case. The images also reveal an LED light on the exterior side of the charging case, which could be a battery indicator.

    OnePlus Buds Design

    The design aspect of the OnePlus Buds seems to be a combination of the Google Pixel Buds and the Vivo TWS Neo. Further, the OnePlus Buds has borrowed heavily from the OnePlus Bullets Wireless. If we look at the earbuds, the flat circle on the top is very similar to the Bullets Wireless. The charging case design is also quite similar to the Vivo TWS Neo.

     

    Other aspects of the OnePlus Buds are the half in-ear design, which is expected to stay comfortable when used. However, we're uncertain if the size of the OnePlus Buds can fit all ear shapes and sizes.

    OnePlus Buds: What To Expect?

    We've been hearing a few reports about the OnePlus Buds. For one, it's expected to be an affordable accessory. But it would also be skipping wireless charging and makes it up with fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Reports have also revealed a 'FindMy Device'option to find the lost earbuds.

    For the audio, OnePlus is believed to offer equalizer settings and support Dolby Atmos. Touch controls are likely on the stem of the OnePlus Buds. There is also fast pairing support expected on OnePlus smartphones. The earbuds will debut tomorrow (July 21), revealing all the specifications.

    Read More About: news earbuds oneplus
    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2020

