Everything We Know About The OnePlus Nord -- The Affordable 5G Smartphone

OnePlus is hyping a lot about its upcoming smartphone -- the OnePlus Nord. The company which was once known for making flagship killers has been making true flagship smartphones and there has been a lot of demand from the audience for an affordable smartphone.

It looks like the company has finally made a device that is likely to bring a smile on a lot of faces, especially in markets like India where budget smartphones sell in millions, and OnePlus is ready to take a slice out of that pie.

OnePlus Has Officially Confirmed Most Of The Things

Using various platforms, the company has already revealed what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Going by the teasers, the OnePlus Nord is likely to be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country and the device will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC.

The brand has also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will have an AMOLED display with a pill-shaped cutout at the top left corner, a first for an OnePlus device with a dedicated ultra wide-angle camera with the 32MP front-facing camera.

The OnePlus Nord will have a 48MP primary camera and it is using a Sony IMX586 sensor with features like OIS. Besides, the camera setup will have an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a macro lens. The smartphone will have an all-glass unibody design and the phone will be available in multiple color variants.

OnePlus Nord -- Leaks And Rumours

The OnePlus Nord is likely to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display, probably with support for HDR 10+. Leaks suggest that the phone will come with a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T and might not include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone is expected to offer features like NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and the latest version of Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. As the name indicates, the smartphone will also support the 5G network as well.

In terms of software, the OnePlus Nord will launch with Android 10 OS with custom OxygenOS skin on top, offering stock Android like UI with no third-party apps or bloatware.

In terms of RAM and storage, the smartphone is likely to offer 6/8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB UFS based storage. Like every other OnePlus smartphone (except for the OnePlus X) the OnePlus Nord might not feature a microSD card slot.

OnePlus Nord India Launch, Price, And Availability

The OnePlus Nord will be unveiled in an AR launch event and the smartphone is already available for pre-order on Amazon. The device will be available across the country via Amazon, OnePlus Stores, and partner stores and the base variant of the OnePlus Nord is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000.

