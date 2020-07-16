ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders Sold Out Within Hours; When Can You Order Next?

    By
    |

    OnePlus Nord is one of the much-awaited smartphones. As a budget offering from the company, the smartphone was open for pre-orders but is now completely sold out. The OnePlus Nord was available for pre-ordering on Amazon for Rs. 499, but within hours, it was completely sold out.

    OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders Sold Out Within Hours

     

    OnePlus Nord Pre-Order

    The OnePlus Nord is scheduled to launch on July 21 in India. The mid-range phone is one of the highly anticipated phones of the year with a couple of premium features for a budget-friendly price tag. As noted, the OnePlus Nord was on Amazon for pre-order for Rs. 499.

    OnePlus had assured that all pre-orders would receive gifts worth up to Rs. 5,000. The company will be sending out two gift boxes; one will be sent once the pre-order is done and the other one purchasing the OnePlus Nord by August 31.

    The first box is said to contain exclusive merchandise from OnePlus and the second gift includes a pair of OnePlus Bullet Wireless V1 and a phone cover. The second gift is for those customers who purchase the OnePlus Nord once it launches and should reach them by August 21. The offer is surely attractive, which could be the reason for its complete sell-out.

    OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Sold Out

    A tweet by OnePlus CEO Carl Pei notes that the pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord is completely sold out. Pei further acknowledges that interested buyers in India might have faced technical glitches. From the looks of it, there was a large turn out to pre-order the OnePlus Nord, which further led to a virtual traffic jam.

     

    It could be disappointing for many who wished to pre-order the OnePlus Nord to find it sold out. "We'll do our utmost so that everyone who wants the OnePlus Nord can get it at the earliest," Pei assures. The smartphone is set to debut on July 21 and interested buyers can try their luck then.

    The OnePlus Nord is said to be the first AR smartphone with a couple of unique features. It will sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has promised a budget price tag for the smartphone, winning many buyers already.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartphones oneplus
    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X