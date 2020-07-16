OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders Sold Out Within Hours; When Can You Order Next? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord is one of the much-awaited smartphones. As a budget offering from the company, the smartphone was open for pre-orders but is now completely sold out. The OnePlus Nord was available for pre-ordering on Amazon for Rs. 499, but within hours, it was completely sold out.

OnePlus Nord Pre-Order

The OnePlus Nord is scheduled to launch on July 21 in India. The mid-range phone is one of the highly anticipated phones of the year with a couple of premium features for a budget-friendly price tag. As noted, the OnePlus Nord was on Amazon for pre-order for Rs. 499.

OnePlus had assured that all pre-orders would receive gifts worth up to Rs. 5,000. The company will be sending out two gift boxes; one will be sent once the pre-order is done and the other one purchasing the OnePlus Nord by August 31.

The first box is said to contain exclusive merchandise from OnePlus and the second gift includes a pair of OnePlus Bullet Wireless V1 and a phone cover. The second gift is for those customers who purchase the OnePlus Nord once it launches and should reach them by August 21. The offer is surely attractive, which could be the reason for its complete sell-out.

Thanks to everyone who participated in the OnePlus Nord pre-orders. We're all sold out.



The team has worked really hard on this launch, and I just wanted to let you know that your leap of faith is heart warming and gives us great hope for the future. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 15, 2020

OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Sold Out

A tweet by OnePlus CEO Carl Pei notes that the pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord is completely sold out. Pei further acknowledges that interested buyers in India might have faced technical glitches. From the looks of it, there was a large turn out to pre-order the OnePlus Nord, which further led to a virtual traffic jam.

It could be disappointing for many who wished to pre-order the OnePlus Nord to find it sold out. "We'll do our utmost so that everyone who wants the OnePlus Nord can get it at the earliest," Pei assures. The smartphone is set to debut on July 21 and interested buyers can try their luck then.

The OnePlus Nord is said to be the first AR smartphone with a couple of unique features. It will sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has promised a budget price tag for the smartphone, winning many buyers already.

Best Mobiles in India