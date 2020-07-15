OnePlus Nord Design And Colors Revealed In Video News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus Nord is all set to see the light of the day next week. Well ahead of its launch, the device has been subjected to a lot of rumors and speculations. Besides these, the manufacturer itself has been dropping off clues regarding the device in its social media pages.

In the meantime, the OnePlus Nord design has been revealed in a brand new video that has been uploaded on YouTube. The video not only shows the design of the upcoming affordable smartphone series but also the possible color options of the same.

OnePlus Nord Video Leak

The OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in a talk with tech YouTuber Marques Browlee's channel revealed a lot of details about the OnePlus Nord. In the video, he showed off some early prototypes of the device with a punch-hole cutout at the top right corner. At the rear, there will be a triple-camera setup arranged in an L shape module, which we have not seen on OnePlus smartphones before.

The other prototype showed a three-tone finish at the rear before revealing the final design. The OnePlus Nord appears to feature a vertical camera arrangement with a punch-hole cutout that is elongated at the top left corner of the screen.

Furthermore, the video shows that the OnePlus Nord will be launched in grey and teal color options with glossy finish instead of a frosted matt finish. And, the design appears to miss out on a headphone jack and there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Buds Showcased

Interestingly, Carl Pei was spotted with what appears to be the upcoming OnePlus Buds, the company's truly wireless earbuds. This accessory is believed to be launched on July 21 similar to the Nord. Just like the smartphone, the truly wireless earbuds from the company is seen in teal color with a long stem design as the Apple AirPods. In a separate report, OnePlus revealed that the earbuds will deliver up to 30 hours of playback time.

The OnePlus Nord will be up for pre-order today at 1:30 PM in India. We are yet to see when the earbuds will be available and what could be the price of both these products.

