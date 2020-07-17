ENGLISH

    OnePlus Buds To Arrive With Warp Charge Support

    By
    |

    OnePlus Buds is the company's first attempt in the true wireless earbuds category. This new product is geared up to be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord on July 21. While the launch of this accessory is closing in, the company is taking to its social media platforms to tease bits about the same.

    Already, we have come across several reports regarding the OnePlus Buds and the fresh information sheds light on its battery life and fast charging capacity. It shows that the OnePlus Buds will arrive with unique capabilities in this product category.

    OnePlus Buds Warp Charging Support

    In an interview with TechRadar, the OnePlus marketing project manager Jay Liu stated that the upcoming accessory from the company will use Warp Charge technology. As per the same, it has been revealed that the charging case can get up to 10 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging. The same was also hinted by a recent teaser shared by the company. It has also been reported that any charger than supports up to 10W can be used to charge the OnePlus Buds case with fast charging support.

    In the interview, the executive stated that the OnePlus Buds charging case will be powered by a 430mAh battery along with a maximum charging speed by 5V/1.5A. But there won't be wireless charging capacity in this pair of true wireless earbuds as it can make the product more expensive.

    OnePlus Buds Rumors

    It is known that the OnePlus Buds could see the light of the day on July 21. And, we will be able to get all the details pertaining to the pair of true wireless earbuds from the company at the time of its launch.

    However, reports that have surfaced in the past reveal that the OnePlus Buds could arrive in a black color variant. And, its possible design has also been revealed by a teaser. One of the reports have revealed that the upcoming pair of true wireless earbuds could feature a battery life of up to seven hours while the charging case will have a battery life of up to 30 hours.

     

    Having said that, we can believe the OnePlus Buds to be a stiff challenger to premium true wireless earbuds such as Apple AirPods, Google Pixel Buds and others.

    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
