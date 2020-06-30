OnePlus Buds Images Appear Online: Likely To Launch Alongside OnePlus Nord News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord is the talk of the town as the brand is making a comeback in the mid-range segment. At the same time, there were rumors about the company working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds, but there were hardly any leaks about it, until now. The rumored OnePlus Buds were spotted in black color, revealing a few details about its design.

OnePlus Buds Images Appear

The OnePlus Buds images were leaked by tipster Max J, giving us the first look at the upcoming TWS earbuds. The black-colored earbuds look quite similar to the earbuds on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, including the brushed aluminum finish at the back. The design of the upcoming OnePlus Buds is said to include noise cancellation, just like the Bullets Wireless 2. The image of the OnePlus Buds shows a curved, triangular case as well.

OnePlus Buds: What We Know So Far

Previously, a couple of reports had found references to the OnePlus Pods along with the OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta. Back then, developers had found a string referring to OnePlus Pods in the Android 11 Beta 1 build, located in the new "Settings" APK present in the test build.

Many are wondering if the OnePlus Pods are the upcoming OnePlus Buds. Apart from the Settings APK, there were a couple of other references to the OnePlus Pods. A few earlier leaks had noted that the OnePlus Pods would feature a design similar to the Apple AirPods.

OnePlus Buds/Pods Launch

Apart from the image that surfaced, it is also rumored that OnePlus is working on a dedicated app to control the new TWS earbuds, and was spotted as 'com.oneplus.twspods'. This further suggests it could be the OnePlus Pods. The upcoming app could launch on the Google Play to make it handy for non-OnePlus users as well.

For all we know, the OnePlus Buds or Pods could launch alongside the OnePlus Nord. Irrespective of its name, the OnePlus TWS earbuds will further expand the brand's portfolio, which already includes TVs as well. At the same time, the call to boycott Chinese products is increasing, which could affect OnePlus.

Best Mobiles in India