OnePlus Nord Launch: Specifications, Color Variants And Expected Price

OnePlus Nord mid-range smartphone has garnered a lot of interest among smartphone enthusiasts. It has been a hot topic on internet since last few weeks and the hype is only getting bigger by each passing day. A dedicated page has gone live on Amazon India hinting that the launch is imminent. You can sign up on the page for the latest news related to the upcoming smartphone.

Meanwhile we bring you all the important information related to the smartphone's specifications, pricing, storage and color variants. Let's have a look.

OnePlus Nord Specifications, Features And Expected Price

The OnePlus Nord will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. It will most likely be made available in three variants- 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The entry-level variant of the OnePlus Nord is likely to be priced at Rs. 25,999.

OnePlus will launch the Nord in three solid color variants- Nordic White, Arctic blue and Amber red. The back of the OnePlus Nord will reportedly flaunt a frosted glass panel, like the previously launched OnePlus 7T.

The OnePlus Nord will come equipped with a Type-C port and will be draw power from a 4,200 mAh battery unit powered by 30W fast-charging support.

It is also well-established that the OnePlus Nord will flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display with dual punch hole housing a 32MP + 8MP selfie camera setup. As far as the rear camera is concerned, we are expecting the OnePlus Nord to boast a quad-lens camera setup featuring 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP hardware.

The OnePlus Nord will run on the latest Oxygen OS based on Android 10 and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset The 5G-enabled SD765 chipset features the X52 5G modem to support faster connectivity. It will be interesting to see if the brand also unveils the OnePlus Nord in a 4G-only variant sans the X52 5G Modem-RF System. The OnePlus Nord will use the Adreno 620 GPU to handle graphics.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also set to launch the new range of Smart TVs in India on July 2nd, 2020. The new TV range by OnePlus will bring three new smart TVs including the 32" HD variant, 43" Full HD variant and a 55" 4K UHD variant.

The OnePlus smart TVs will be priced aggressively and will compete with Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs, TCL Android Smart TVs, and other budget smart TVs in India. The 32" HD Smart TV will most likely be launched at Rs. 16,999. The 43" variant will carry a price tag of Rs. 27,999 and the 55" 4K UHD variant will be made available at Rs. 44,999.

