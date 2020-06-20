ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Z Spotted With 30W Fast Charging Support; What More To Expect

    By
    |

    OnePlus Z, the much-awaited affordable smartphone, is in the news once again. This time, the smartphone was spotted at the TUV Rheinland certification site, which reveals that it would ship with 30W fast charging support. The OnePlus Z has been spotted on various other certification sites, include BIS.

    OnePlus Z Spotted With 30W Fast Charging Support

     

    OnePlus Z With 30W Fast Charging Support

    The OnePlus Z was seen with the model number AC2003. As spotted by GSM Arena, the upcoming smartphone will apparently be available in different countries with the same model number.

    At the same time, the new OnePlus smartphone made a cameo on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which reveals that the device will bear the AC2001 model number in India. Nevertheless, the OnePlus Z will be shipping with 30W fast charging support. The listing also gives us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus Z.

    OnePlus Z Spotted With 30W Fast Charging Support

    One Plus Z Expected Features

    The OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus Z is expected to pack a quad-camera module with a 64MP main sensor, an auxiliary ultrawide, depth, and macro cameras. For all we know, it will run Android 10 with OxygenOS.

    Previous reports have also suggested that the OnePlus Z will be featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Reports have also noted that it would be fueled by a 4,300 mAh battery, and now we know it will have 30W fast charging support.

     

    OnePlus Z Expected Launch, Price

    The smartphone is going by different names, including OnePlus Nord. But we do know that the OnePlus Z will be an affordable smartphone in the mid-range segment with a price tag of around Rs. 25,000. This means it would compete with other Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, and even mid-range devices from Samsung.

    There is still no word about the exact launch date. But the OnePlus Z will likely launch next month, which could be true considering it's being spotted on various certifications and listings. The OnePlus Z in the mid-range segment could further push its popularity in India. However, with the boycott Chinese products trend, it remains uncertain.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X