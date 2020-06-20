OnePlus Z Spotted With 30W Fast Charging Support; What More To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Z, the much-awaited affordable smartphone, is in the news once again. This time, the smartphone was spotted at the TUV Rheinland certification site, which reveals that it would ship with 30W fast charging support. The OnePlus Z has been spotted on various other certification sites, include BIS.

OnePlus Z With 30W Fast Charging Support

The OnePlus Z was seen with the model number AC2003. As spotted by GSM Arena, the upcoming smartphone will apparently be available in different countries with the same model number.

At the same time, the new OnePlus smartphone made a cameo on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which reveals that the device will bear the AC2001 model number in India. Nevertheless, the OnePlus Z will be shipping with 30W fast charging support. The listing also gives us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus Z.

One Plus Z Expected Features

The OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus Z is expected to pack a quad-camera module with a 64MP main sensor, an auxiliary ultrawide, depth, and macro cameras. For all we know, it will run Android 10 with OxygenOS.

Previous reports have also suggested that the OnePlus Z will be featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Reports have also noted that it would be fueled by a 4,300 mAh battery, and now we know it will have 30W fast charging support.

OnePlus Z Expected Launch, Price

The smartphone is going by different names, including OnePlus Nord. But we do know that the OnePlus Z will be an affordable smartphone in the mid-range segment with a price tag of around Rs. 25,000. This means it would compete with other Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, and even mid-range devices from Samsung.

There is still no word about the exact launch date. But the OnePlus Z will likely launch next month, which could be true considering it's being spotted on various certifications and listings. The OnePlus Z in the mid-range segment could further push its popularity in India. However, with the boycott Chinese products trend, it remains uncertain.

