OnePlus Z Massive Leak: Likely To Cost Rs. 24,999 In India

There have been leaks and speculations on the affordable 5G phone from OnePlus -- the OnePlus Z. This phone is expected to be an affordable option and is also said to be the most affordable 5G device from OnePlus.

OnePlus is no new to the affordable smartphones, in fact, phones like the OnePlus 1 and the OnePlus 2 were known as flagship killers and the OnePlus Z is likely to follow the same route. According to a possible leaked survey, the OnePlus Z is likely to cost Rs. 24,999 and in India and it also reveals several features and specifications of the phone.

OnePlus Z Specifications

The OnePlus Z will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole display and the phone is likely to look similar to the OnePlus 8 and it also offers a 90Hz refresh rate with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is likely to be protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass and is likely to support HDR 10 standards.

The smartphone is will based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with support for 5G and this is the first OnePlus smartphone to launch with a non 800 series chipset from Qualcomm. The processor will be clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and possibly there won't be a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The OnePlus Z will also be the first smartphone from the company with a 64MP primary camera, accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth/macro lens. Just like the OnePlus 8, the device will have a 16MP selfie camera within the punch hole cutout.

A 4,300 mAh battery will power the smartphone with 30W wired fast charging. And the phone might not support wireless charging or IP rating, unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Might Sell Like Hot Cake

OnePlus is one of the few Android OEMs that offer clean UI without any ads and it is one of the selling points for the brands. If this leak is accurate, then a new OnePlus phone with a big battery, AMOLED display, and Android 10 OS with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 is sure to sell like a hot cake, especially in India.

