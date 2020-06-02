Just In
OnePlus Z With Android 10, 12GB RAM Stops By Geekbench
OnePlus is a well-known brand which is known for its flagship products retailing at a competitive price in the market. The company has recently unveiled the OnePlus 8 lineup backed with a 5G network. Also, a new affordable device by the brand dubbed OnePlus Z has been confirmed to be under development. The handset has now been spotted at Geekbench where the listing has revealed some of its features and also the benchmark scores.
The handset has appeared on the Geekbench database with the model number OnePlus AC2003. As per the listing, the device will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset which will clock at 1.80GHz. This processor is claimed to be the Snapdragon 765G processor which is backed by 5G connectivity support as well.
The listing further notes that the handset will arrive with 12GB RAM, however, its storage capacity isn't revealed by now. The listing further suggests Android 10 OS handling the software side. We can assume the company wrapping this OS around an in-house Oxygen OS interface.
The only other detail which the Geekbench listing gives about the OnePlus Z is the benchmark scores. The device has managed to achieve 612 points in the single-core and 1,955 points in the multi-core tests. Its other key features such as the display and camera are scarce.
Previous leaks have indicated that the handset could arrive with the triple rear camera setup, but, the camera specifications haven't been tipped. However, a 16MP camera is likely to be packed up front for selfies and video calls. Also, the leaks have suggested a 4,000 mAh battery, but, its fast-charging capacity isn't announced yet.
Since its debut in the smartphone industry OnePlus gained a rapport as a flagship killer. However, its last few offerings were retailing on the higher side of the spectrum. But, the upcoming OnePlus Z seems to be the company's new player in the affordable segment with 5G connectivity.
While there is no official timeline confirmed by the company to launch, the leaks have pointed at launch in July. We might get some details on its arrival in the coming weeks.
