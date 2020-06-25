ENGLISH

    OnePlus TV 2020 Models Listed On Amazon For Pre-Order Ahead Of Launch

    OnePlus is all set to bring its affordable smart television range in the country on July 2, 2020. The company is likely to bring its smart TVs and the Nord smartphone (OnePlus Z) on the same date in India. The upcoming smart television will be available on Amazon. However, the company has already started the pre-order process on the e-commerce website.

    OnePlus TV 2020 Models Listed On Amazon For Pre-Order Ahead Of Launch

     

    Besides, the company is offering two years of warranty worth Rs. 3,000. But, currently, it is available at Rs. 1,000. The pre-order will allow you to purchase even before the official launch of the smart televisions series. After it is done, buyers can purchase smart television before August 5, 2020.

    Apart from that, the company is offering a cashback of Rs. 1,000, if you purchase the OnePlus TV from June 23 to July 2, 2020. After purchasing the smart television, users will get Rs. 1,000 cashback on their Amazon account. OnePlus also said that these offers are only available on the OnePlus 2020 smart television series. This means that buyers will get Rs. 1,000 cashback only 2020 series of smart televisions.

    OnePlus Smart TVs Expected Details

    Besides, the company's CEO Pete Lau said that the OnePlus TV will be available at affordable prices, the bezel-less display, Dolby vision, and will support 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Furthermore, smart TVs are expected to come with 32-inch and 43-inch screen size. The 32-inch smart TV is likely to have HD resolution, while the 43-inch screen will have a full HD. The upcoming smart TVs are likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000.

    Why OnePlus Is Launching Smart Television Under Rs. 20,000?

    The company shared its plan soon after Realme launched smart television at very affordable prices. Besides, OnePlus is not that popular when it comes to smart TVs, despite it is known as a premium smartphone brand in India. So, in order to take on other affordable brands such as Nokia, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Realme, it is foraying in this segment. For the unaware, last year, the company launched a smart TV series at a starting price of Rs. 69,900.

    oneplus
    Thursday, June 25, 2020, 22:31 [IST]
