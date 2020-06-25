Just In
OnePlus Z Could Launch As OnePlus Nord; Amazon India Listing Reveals
OnePlus budget smartphone is officially confirmed to rollout in July. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus Z has been spotted on the Amazon India website, including the 'notify me' button. The OnePlus Z was also spotted on Instagram, named as 'OnePlus Nord'. The smartphone is expected to launch on July 10.
OnePlus Nord On Instagram
At the same time, the name OnePlus Nord was accidentally confirmed via a newly created Instagram account. So far, it was merely speculated that the company would debut as either OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. But now, the new Instagram account as 'Nord' hints the name of the upcoming device.
Of course, the Instagram post was deleted and replaced with another post. A few screenshots were shared on Twitter, which reveals OnePlus co-found Carl Pei behind an invite that shows the "Nord" name. The invite car also reads "Here's to the first 100," suggesting something for the first 100 buyers of the new OnePlus Nord.
So OnePlus posted a bunch of images on Instagram and then deleted em, but yeah, there's Nord for you 😀#oneplus #OnePlusNord #newbeginnings pic.twitter.com/P1jdOinbkT— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 24, 2020
OnePlus Z On Amazon India
A few days ago, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Z or the OnePlus Nord, which will debut in July. Also, revealed through a forum post that the company is launching its new affordable smartphone line first in India and Europe.
OnePlus is yet to confirm the exact launch date of the OnePlus Z. The Amazon listing is an indication that the launch is nearing. The Amazon page also notes that users "stand a chance to win exciting cashback prizes" when they click on the 'notify me' button. Apart from this, there's no other information about the OnePlus Z.
OnePlus Z/OnePlus Nord Expected Features
The upcoming affordable smartphone is expected to pack a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As a mid-range device, OnePlus is likely using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC along with 5G connectivity support, with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
Reports have also speculated a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. A few certification sites have confirmed 30W fast charging support as well. From the looks of it, the OnePlus Nord will up the competition with other Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Redmi. We'll know more once the smartphone debuts.
