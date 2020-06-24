OnePlus Affordable Smartphone Lineup Confirmed; India Launch Slated For July News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

An affordable smartphone from OnePlus has been in rumors and speculations for months under various names such as OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Z. Notably, the company launched an affordable smartphone called OnePlus X back in 2015 but it wasn't pretty successful. Now, it seems to be serious about this move.

Well, OnePlus is working on a more affordable smartphone lineup, confirmed the CEO Pete Lau via a forum post. Although the name of the upcoming smartphone lineup wasn't divulged, the links on his post hint at a new Instagram page titled OnePlusZThing.

Affordable OnePlus Smartphone July Launch

The official OnePlus forum post hints that the company will launch the affordable smartphone in India and Europe initially. In the near future, the device will be launched in North America as well, it added.

Following the same, a morse code message on Instagram surfaced hinting that the upcoming product(s) will be unveiled in July. One of the previous rumors hinted at a July 10 launch date. It looks like further hints will be revealed in the coming days.

OnePlus Z: Rumored Specifications

The OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is believed to arrive with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to sport a punch-hole cutout as well to house to the selfie camera sensor. While its flagship models use high-end processors, this device is believed to get the power from the mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC along with 5G connectivity support.

The other aspects that we know regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartphone include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. And, a certification listing reveals that the smartphone could feature support for 30W fast charging technology.

How About Its Pricing?

The OnePlus Z related reports haven't stopped with speculations regarding its specifications. One of the recent reports reveals that the device could be priced at Rs. 24,990, which is almost Rs. 17,000 lesser than the OnePlus 8 base variant's cost. At this price point, OnePlus can establish a competition with some bestselling mid-range models. However, we need to wait to see how OnePlus performs in the mid-range market segment.

Best Mobiles in India