ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Affordable Smartphone Lineup Confirmed; India Launch Slated For July

    By
    |

    An affordable smartphone from OnePlus has been in rumors and speculations for months under various names such as OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Z. Notably, the company launched an affordable smartphone called OnePlus X back in 2015 but it wasn't pretty successful. Now, it seems to be serious about this move.

    OnePlus Affordable Smartphone Lineup Confirmed

     

    Well, OnePlus is working on a more affordable smartphone lineup, confirmed the CEO Pete Lau via a forum post. Although the name of the upcoming smartphone lineup wasn't divulged, the links on his post hint at a new Instagram page titled OnePlusZThing.

    Affordable OnePlus Smartphone July Launch

    The official OnePlus forum post hints that the company will launch the affordable smartphone in India and Europe initially. In the near future, the device will be launched in North America as well, it added.

    Following the same, a morse code message on Instagram surfaced hinting that the upcoming product(s) will be unveiled in July. One of the previous rumors hinted at a July 10 launch date. It looks like further hints will be revealed in the coming days.

    OnePlus Z: Rumored Specifications

    The OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is believed to arrive with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to sport a punch-hole cutout as well to house to the selfie camera sensor. While its flagship models use high-end processors, this device is believed to get the power from the mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC along with 5G connectivity support.

    The other aspects that we know regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartphone include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. And, a certification listing reveals that the smartphone could feature support for 30W fast charging technology.

     

    How About Its Pricing?

    The OnePlus Z related reports haven't stopped with speculations regarding its specifications. One of the recent reports reveals that the device could be priced at Rs. 24,990, which is almost Rs. 17,000 lesser than the OnePlus 8 base variant's cost. At this price point, OnePlus can establish a competition with some bestselling mid-range models. However, we need to wait to see how OnePlus performs in the mid-range market segment.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X