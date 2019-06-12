OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review: Companion For Your OnePlus Smartphone

Design

Compared to the first generation wireless earbuds from OnePlus, the second generation earbuds, aka, the OnePlus Wireless Earbuds 2 looks premium and the overall fit and finish of the product look more refined.

The in-ear style earbuds have a smooth finish and the external body of the earbuds are made using stainless steel, which makes the product more premium looking. The earphones do feature a USB type C port for charging and data syncing with an in-line microphone with volume controller.

Overall, the finish and the design of the OnePlus Wireless Bullets 2 is on point with other premium neck style earphones, and definitely one of the best-looking neckband style wireless earphones available in India.

Connectivity

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is based on the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, these earbuds offer an extended range compared to the first generation Bullets Wireless.

According to my experience, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 offers the best pairing experience, especially with OnePlus smartphone. For the first time, turn on the Bluetooth and detach the bullets and click on connect. To turn off the earbuds, just join the ear tips, which automatically turns off the earphones.

The Bullets Wireless 2 offers an easy switch between two devices. To switch between the devices, double click on the menu button and the device will disconnect from the first device and connects to the second device. Overall, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 offers the best pairing experience and can be compared to the Apple AirPods pairing process.

Audio and sound

The earphones also offer other premium features like Qualcomm Aptx HD audio profile, which supports lossless audio streaming and audio profile is fine-tuned by Knowles.

Coming to the actual audio quality, the device offers rich bass, which does not overpower the treble and offers a right balance between the instrument and vocals. There is a proper separation in the audio, which is more visible while streaming high-quality music.

Though I thoroughly enjoyed the music listening experience on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, the earphones did not impress my friend, who is into bass heavy music. You will appreciate the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 if you prefer balanced music, and bass fanatic might need to look for other options.

Charging and battery life

One of the highlights of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is charging capability. Just like the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition or the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 supports Dash Charge 30, and can offer up to 10 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging and a full charge can last up to 14 hours.

Do note that, if you have a third party charger, then you need to buy the Warp Charge 30 charger to utilize the fast charging capability. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds can charge from 0 to 80% in 10 minutes, and take around 35 to 40 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%.

Thanks to Dash Charge 30, refueling the earbuds for just 10 minutes can last up to an entire day of usage (for a typical 8-hour work time).

Verdict

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is definitely one of the best wireless earphones available in India, especially with respect to charging time and connectivity. However, the same cannot be said about the audio, as there are a lot of wireless earphones like the Skullcandy Rush, which offers better sound quality for a similar (slightly higher price tag).

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 could be a great add-on, especially for OnePlus smartphone users. However, if you own a non-OnePlus smartphone, then, there are a lot of options in the market, which offers better value for money.