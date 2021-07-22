OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro Officially Launched In India News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has officially unveiled the most anticipated mid-range 5G smartphone -- the OnePlus Nord 2, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 is a successor to the original OnePlus Nord and the latest model offers upgrades in almost all departments.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Even the back panel of the OnePlus Nord 2 is made using the Corning Gorilla Glass 5, while the frame of the phone is carved out of plastic, just like its predecessor.

As said before, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC with 6/8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. Just like almost every other OnePlus smartphone, this model also misses out on a microSD card but it does offer dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 5G networks on both slots.

In a typical OnePlus fashion, the Nord 2 ships with Android 11 with custom OxygenOS 11.3 skin on top. OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to get two major Android updates. Hence, it should get Android 12 OS by the end of the ear and Android 13 in the future with either OxygenOS or ColorOS skin on top.

Coming to the optics, the triple camera setup at the back of the phone has a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization. Besides, there is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The original Nord has dual selfie cameras, while the Nord 2 just has a single 32MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

There is a feature called dual-view video, which allows users to shoot using both front-facing and the primary camera at the same time. The main 50MP camera can shoot 4K videos, and it does offer plentiful AI optimizations to image quality.

A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the smartphone with support for 65W fast charging and the charger is included in the retail package. Just like the Nord, there is no wireless charging or IP rating support on the Nord 2. The device does have features like a stereo speaker setup, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pricing And Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes in two models, where, the base model offers 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and the high-end model offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Like every other OnePlus smartphone, the Nord 2 will be available on Amazon. The base model costs Rs. 27,999, the mid-tier model costs Rs. 29,999, while the top-specced model costs Rs. 34,999, making it the most expensive OnePlus Nord smartphone.

The device will also be available via OnePlus stores and other select partners like Vijay Sales, and the device will be available in three colors with one of the colors exclusive to the Indian market starting from July 26.

Even for the OnePlus Nord users, the OnePlus Nord 2 does feel like a worthy upgrade. Besides, for those, who want a mid-range 5G smartphone that does not cost a bomb, the OnePlus Nord 2 should be an excellent option. Stay tuned for our full review of the Nord 2 to learn about its real-world performance.

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus has also launched yet another pair of truly wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds Pro. This offer features like active noise cancellation, fast charging, wireless charging, adaptive noise cancellation, and will be available in two colors with a matte and glossy finish.

These TWS look a lot like the AirPods Pro with features like pressure-sensitive stems, silicone ear tips, and offers a punchier bass with 11-inch dynamic drivers. With ANC turned on, they offer 5 hours of playback and the case can offer up to 23 hours of music playback time.

The OnePlus Buds Pro can be wireless charged or they can be charged with a wire for just 10 minutes to get 10 hours of playback time. As of now, there is no information on the Indian pricing of the OnePlus Buds Pro.

