OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launching Today At 7:30 PM: How To Watch Event And What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is all set to debut in the Indian market tonight, July 22. The company will also be launching the OnePlus Buds Pro alongside. As the name suggests, the upcoming smartphone will succeed the first-gen OnePlus Nord launched last year. The Amazon listing has revealed a couple of features on the phone. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launch: How To Watch Livestream Event?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be virtually announced via a Livestream event at 7:30 PM in India. OnePlus fans and interested buyers can watch the Livestream event on the company's official website as well as its YouTube channel. Live updates will also be available on the OnePlus Nord 2 social media accounts. One can also click on the below link to watch the event.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Specifications: Everything We Know So Far

As mentioned, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is going to be available on Amazon. The phone has been teased to flaunt a 6.43-inch with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB in-built storage.

Reports suggest OnePlus has partnered with MediaTek to create a custom chipset with enhanced AI features for the second-gen Nord device. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G official renders have also given us an idea about its specifications. One can spot the triple-camera setup at the rear. A powerful 50MP primary sensor has been tipped. Plus, the new phone is said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge technology.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Price: What To Expect?

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G price is one of the most discussed topics. The original OnePlus Nord launched for under Rs. 25,000. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G is said to be available in two models of 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, which are tipped to cost Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. But this is just an assumption and we'll know the exact pricing once the smartphone debuts later today.

