OnePlus Nord 2 5G Price, Color Options Leaked Online; Pricing To Start At Rs. 31,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is launching the Nord 2 5G on July 22 in India. The brand has also confirmed some features such as the processor and display of the next-gen Nord device. Now, the price of the handset has been leaked online ahead of the official launch. As per the latest information, the Nord 2 5G will be available in two storage variants starting at Rs. 31,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Price And Color Options Leaked Online

91mobiles has shared the pricing details in association with tipster Yogesh. As per the report, the phone will start in India at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB model will cost Rs. 34,999.

The fresh report also reveals that the Nord 2 will be available in Grey Sierra and Blue Haze color options. There could also be a special leather back edition with Green Woods color.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Everything We Know So Far

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is confirmed to have a 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certified. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. Previously, the leaked renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 revealed the front design. Going by this, the smartphone will have slim bezels on all sides and a punch-hole on the upper left corner to house the selfie camera sensor.

Moreover, the Nord 2 is said to run Android 11-based OxygenOS and a triple camera will handle the imaging department which might offer a 50MP Sony IMX755 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, it is said to come with a 32MP Sony IMX 616 sensor instead of the dual-camera featured on the previous-gen Nord phone. Another aspect of the Nord 2 could include a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and so on.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: What We Think

The upcoming Nord 2 will be the most expensive model from the Nord series. Considering the features, we can say the smartphone going to be the tough competitor for some upper-midrange devices like the iQOO 7 and the upcoming Poco F3 GT which is also confirmed to run the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

However, the Poco F3 GT is said to come under Rs. 30,000 segments, making it a cheaper device compared to the upcoming Nord 2. We cannot say anything for sure until the official pricing details reveals.

