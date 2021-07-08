Poco F3 GT India Launch Officially Teased: Another Dimensity 1200 SoC Powered Smartphone News oi-Vivek

Poco India confirmed a while back that the brand is indeed launching the successor to the Poco F1 -- the Poco F3 GT, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The smartphone was confirmed to launch in Q3 2021, which starts in July.

Smartphone enthusiasts took social media to ask questions regarding the launch of the Poco F3 GT in India, starting from 1st July. Poco India has now released a teaser by compiling those messages, which hints that the Poco F3 GT India launch might be imminent.

Poco F3 GT Could Be An Important Device For The Brand

Poco started its journey in India with the flagship Poco F1. However, the brand mellowed down a bit since then, and it has only launched entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Though the Poco F3 GT isn't a full-fledged flagship, it is definitely the most powerful smartphone that the company will launch in India.

Do note that, the Poco F3 GT is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the same processor that powers the Realme X7 Max 5G and the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

The Poco F3 GT is expected to offer at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Similarly, the smartphone is likely to offer dual SIM card slots with support for 5G networks on both slots. As per the software experience, the phone is likely to ship with MIUI 12.5 with a custom Poco launcher on top.

The smartphone does offer features like a 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 64MP triple camera setup with features like 4K video recording, slow-motion video recording, portrait mode, and more. Besides, there is an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 16MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording capability.

FFFor real??? pic.twitter.com/FKUUnuFfSg — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 8, 2021

Poco F3 GT Expected Price In India

The Poco F3 GT is likely to be priced similar to the Realme X7 Max 5G, hence, we expect the base model of the Poco F3 GT is likely to cost less than Rs. 30,000. The phone is likely to compete against the likes of the Realme X7 Max 5G, Oppo Reno 6, and the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

