Poco F3 GT India Launch Sooner Than Expected; What All To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco confirmed the launch of its new mid-range 5G smartphone dubbed F3 GT in India recently. The device was tipped to arrive in Q3 2021, but a new report hints at a rather different development. The company is said to introduce the Poco F3 GT earlier than the suggested timeline, i.e, next month. So, when exactly is this device heading to the Indian market and what features it is expected to offer? Check out the details:

Is Poco F3 GT India Launch Sooner Than Expected?

The Poco F3 GT is heading to the Indian market by early August 2021 in India, suggests a report via 91Mobiles. While no specific date has been revealed by the report, its launch is tipped in the first ten days of the next month.

Poco is yet to back this report officially. However, if this information is correct, we can expect the company to start sharing teasers of the upcoming launch. We are not sure if the company will host an online launch event for this handset, or will add it to the shelves directly.

Poco F3 GT Expected India Price

As of now, the pricing details are at large. However, the Poco F3 GT is tipped to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. So there are possibilities that the Poco F3 GT comes with a similar price range as the Redmi handset.

Speaking of which, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has been announced with an asking price of RMB 1,999 for a 6GB RAM variant which is around Rs. 23,000. Likewise, the 8GB RAM model and the 12GB RAM model are priced at RMB 2,199 (approx Rs. 25,000) and RMB 2,699 (approx Rs. 31,000) respectively. So, we can expect the Poco F3 GT to be priced in the sub Rs. 30,000 categories in India.

Poco F3 GT: What All We Know

The Poco F3 GT is rumoured to be the rebranded Redmi K40 game Enhanced Edition that debuted recently in China. Poco has been launched rebranded Redmi smartphones and its recent mid-range offering, i.e, the M3 Pro 5G also falls in line with the same.

The Poco F3 GT will have the Dimensity 1200 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 5G smartphone will have Android 11 OS layered with MIUI 12 skin on top.

The handset will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with HDR 10+ certification and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco F3 GT will have a punch-hole camera cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera. The rear panel will have a 64MP triple-lens setup. There will be a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The Poco F3 GT's features have been out in the wild for a long now. We just are waiting for the official teasers to confirm the leaked information. Specifically, the reports of it being the rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced version.

