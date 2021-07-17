OnePlus Nord 2 Official Teaser Reveals Rear Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The OnePlus Nord 2 is all set to see the light of the day in a few days. Well, the launch of the smartphone is slated for July 22. In the meantime, the mid-range smartphone has been spotted on several leaks and speculations revealing what we can expect from the device. Now, a new poster has been leaked online revealing its rear design.

OnePlus Nord 2 Teaser Is Out

OnePlus India has taken to its official Twitter handle to reveal that the OnePlus Nord 2 will see the light of the day on July 22 at 7:30 PM. The teaser image shows that the device could be identical to that of the flagship model - OnePlus 9.

From the teaser image, the OnePlus Nord 2 is seen to flaunt a vertical camera setup at the rear with three cameras arranged in a similar fashion as the OnePlus 9. The major difference between the two phones appears to be the positioning of the third lens. The lens has been shifted to the left on the upcoming model with an LED flash unit beside it. On the other hand, the LED flash on the OnePlus 9 is positioned between the two upper sensors.

The camera unit on the OnePlus Nord 2 appears to be protruded and there is a branding of OnePlus at the center. Just like the OnePlus 9, it seems to flaunt curved corners too.

OnePlus Nord 2 Expected Price

From the previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2's pricing and specifications have been revealed. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone appears to be launched in two color options - Blue Haze and Grey Sierra. It is claimed to be priced starting from Rs. 31,999 for the entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and Rs. 34,999 for the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

Besides these, the OnePlus Nord 2 is speculated to be launched with a 6.43-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. It is said to get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear, and a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge technology.

