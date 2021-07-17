Just In
- 58 min ago Oppo Reno6 Pro Review: Chipset-Driven Upgrade Boosts Core Performance
- 59 min ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For India Server Today; Get Street Boy Bundle, More
- 1 hr ago Amazon Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition India Launch Roundup: Expected Price, Specifications, And Sale
Don't Miss
- Finance MeitY Enables Various Map Services In "UMANG App'' With MapmyIndia: Details Inside
- Movies Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Kat & Kevin Dump Gary & Avantika; Samarthya-Nikita Enter Gold Villa
- News Fuel price hike: Petrol rate jumps 30 paise high on Saturday; Diesel price remains unchanged
- Sports West Indie vs Australia 5th T20I: Lewis leads WI to 4-1 T20I series win over Australia
- Education GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2021 Science Stream Declared
- Automobiles Ola Electric Scooter Spotted In All Colour Options: Pink, Black Or Blue, What’s Your Pick?
- Lifestyle Rahul Vaidya- Disha Parmar Wedding: The Bride-To-Be’s Mehendi Look Is All About Cute Hairstyle And Pink Makeup
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In August
OnePlus Nord 2 Official Teaser Reveals Rear Design
The OnePlus Nord 2 is all set to see the light of the day in a few days. Well, the launch of the smartphone is slated for July 22. In the meantime, the mid-range smartphone has been spotted on several leaks and speculations revealing what we can expect from the device. Now, a new poster has been leaked online revealing its rear design.
OnePlus Nord 2 Teaser Is Out
OnePlus India has taken to its official Twitter handle to reveal that the OnePlus Nord 2 will see the light of the day on July 22 at 7:30 PM. The teaser image shows that the device could be identical to that of the flagship model - OnePlus 9.
From the teaser image, the OnePlus Nord 2 is seen to flaunt a vertical camera setup at the rear with three cameras arranged in a similar fashion as the OnePlus 9. The major difference between the two phones appears to be the positioning of the third lens. The lens has been shifted to the left on the upcoming model with an LED flash unit beside it. On the other hand, the LED flash on the OnePlus 9 is positioned between the two upper sensors.
The camera unit on the OnePlus Nord 2 appears to be protruded and there is a branding of OnePlus at the center. Just like the OnePlus 9, it seems to flaunt curved corners too.
OnePlus Nord 2 Expected Price
From the previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2's pricing and specifications have been revealed. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone appears to be launched in two color options - Blue Haze and Grey Sierra. It is claimed to be priced starting from Rs. 31,999 for the entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and Rs. 34,999 for the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.
Besides these, the OnePlus Nord 2 is speculated to be launched with a 6.43-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. It is said to get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear, and a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge technology.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,999
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990