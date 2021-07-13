OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Revealed Ahead Of India Launch; Upgrades To Look Out For News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is all set to introduce the second generation Nord 2 on July 22 in India. The company itself has been teasing the features and has revealed the processor and display specifications of the upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone. Now, a new report has revealed the renders confirming the design of the fascia.

OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 leaked renders have been revealed by 91Mobiles. The render images reveal the design of the front panel. The device is seen with a tall form factor and slim bezels on all sides. The panel accommodates a punch-hole on the upper left corner.

It is worth mentioning that the first-generation OnePlus Nord featured pill-shaped punch-hole housing dual selfie cameras. The brand is sticking to a single selfie camera module for the new-generation model.

The leaked render images also show the volume keys on the left panel and the power key on the right edge. An additional key can be seen on the right spine which could be a dedicated Google Assistant key.

OnePlus Nord 2: What Else To Expect?

The OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor. The brand itself has confirmed the processor details. The device is said to be available with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration. It will come pre-installed with an Android 11-based OxygenOS interface.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will flaunt a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The rumor mill suggests a triple-lens camera module housing a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle sensor.

The device will also have a 2MP additional sensor for depth effects. The OnePlus Nord 2 will have a 32MP selfie camera and will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery. There will be fast charging support as well.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus Nord 2 is set for July 22 launch in India. The device is confirmed to be available on Amazon. Currently, the pricing details are at large. However, we can expect this smartphone to launch under Rs. 30,000 price mark as the previous-generation model.

