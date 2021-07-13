OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed To Receive Two Major Android Updates; Will It Ship With New Android Version? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has been teasing its upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone called the Nord 2. The device is ready to make its debut on July 22 in India. Ahead of the official launch, the company confirmed the upcoming offering to be the brand's first MediaTek Dimensity processor powered smartphone. The display specifications have also been confirmed by the company. Now, OnePlus has revealed the firmware details and its eligibility for future updates.

Will OnePlus Nord 2 Launch With Latest Android Version?

OnePlus has shared a tweet that confirms the Nord 2 will ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. The handset will have OxygenOS 11 user interface. It is worth mentioning that Google has released the Android 12 OS recently. But, the Nord 2 will use the last year's Android OS.

Take a deep breath and chill, worrywarts. OnePlus Nord 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11 backed up by 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.



Get Notified - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/lmkcOGcA0c — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2021

However, the tweet also confirms that the handset will get two next major OS updates. This means the OnePlus Nord 2 users will be able to experience both Android 12 and the next-gen Android version in the future. In addition to the major Android updates, the device will also be eligible for three years of security updates.

It is worth mentioning that the company has confirmed the same for the remaining Nord smartphones. Both Nord CE and the first-gen Nord will get two major Android updates and three years of security patches as the Nord 2.

Other confirmed Nord 2 features include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor. As per the company, this enhanced version of the chipset will deliver better display and gaming performance.

The handset is expected to ship with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. A recently leaked render confirmed a punch-hole design with slim bezels on all corners. The camera cutout is said to house a 32MP selfie camera.

The leaks further suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup where the primary sensor would be a 50MP lens. The main camera will be paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP sensor. A 4,500 mAh battery is said to round off the spec sheet.

