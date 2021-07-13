Just In
- 3 hrs ago Vivo Y72 5G Complete Spec Sheet Revealed; Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Confirmed
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Tecno Camon 17 Series Quiz Answers: 200 Winners Can Win Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 4 hrs ago List Of Prepaid Plans That Comes Without Any Daily Data Limit
- 4 hrs ago TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Beats Airtel, Adds More Active Subscribers In April
Don't Miss
- Finance Adani Group Acquired Mumbai International Airport
- Sports Babar Azam becomes fastest cricketer to slam 14 ODI centuries; Pakistan captain surpasses Amla, Warner, Kohli
- Movies Rahul Vaidya Shares Sneak Peek Of His Wedding Song; Opens Up About Wedding Guest List & Honeymoon Plans
- News Zomato IPO opens from tomorrow at Rs 72-76 per share
- Education NEET PG 2021 Exam To Be Held On September 11: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- Lifestyle Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid Again Gives Us A Jaw-Dropping Moment With Her Super Stylish Bun Hairstyle
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Meghalaya In July
- Automobiles Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched In India At Rs 8.48 Lakh: 4 Variants, 1.5-Litre Engine, Terrain Mode
OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed To Receive Two Major Android Updates; Will It Ship With New Android Version?
OnePlus has been teasing its upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone called the Nord 2. The device is ready to make its debut on July 22 in India. Ahead of the official launch, the company confirmed the upcoming offering to be the brand's first MediaTek Dimensity processor powered smartphone. The display specifications have also been confirmed by the company. Now, OnePlus has revealed the firmware details and its eligibility for future updates.
Will OnePlus Nord 2 Launch With Latest Android Version?
OnePlus has shared a tweet that confirms the Nord 2 will ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. The handset will have OxygenOS 11 user interface. It is worth mentioning that Google has released the Android 12 OS recently. But, the Nord 2 will use the last year's Android OS.
Take a deep breath and chill, worrywarts. OnePlus Nord 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11 backed up by 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2021
Get Notified - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/lmkcOGcA0c
However, the tweet also confirms that the handset will get two next major OS updates. This means the OnePlus Nord 2 users will be able to experience both Android 12 and the next-gen Android version in the future. In addition to the major Android updates, the device will also be eligible for three years of security updates.
It is worth mentioning that the company has confirmed the same for the remaining Nord smartphones. Both Nord CE and the first-gen Nord will get two major Android updates and three years of security patches as the Nord 2.
Other confirmed Nord 2 features include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor. As per the company, this enhanced version of the chipset will deliver better display and gaming performance.
The handset is expected to ship with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. A recently leaked render confirmed a punch-hole design with slim bezels on all corners. The camera cutout is said to house a 32MP selfie camera.
The leaks further suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup where the primary sensor would be a 50MP lens. The main camera will be paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP sensor. A 4,500 mAh battery is said to round off the spec sheet.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,663
-
1,12,049
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146