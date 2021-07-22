OnePlus Nord Discontinued Ahead Of Nord 2's India Launch? All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus will be introducing its new generation mid-range 5G smartphone called the Nord 2 today in India. The company has scheduled an online launch event which starts at 7.30 pm IST will be streamed live on YouTube. Right ahead of the launch, a new report suggests the company has pulled the plugs off the first-generation OnePlus Nord. How beneficial would be this move be for the upcoming handset? Here's what we think:

Is OnePlus Nord 2 Discontinued In India?

OnePlus has discontinued its first affordable 5G smartphone, i.e, the OnePlus Nord in India. The information comes via BGR India. As per the report, the device is listed out-of-stock on the company's official website. This suggests the device has been taken off-shelves to make the way for the new model.

In addition to the official website, the device is out of stock on Amazon as well. Not just online platforms, but the device is also taken off-shelves from the offline stores. So going forward, the only Nord series smartphones which we might see at the online and offline stores would be the Nord 2 and the Nord CE.

Just for reference, the OnePlus Nord was retailing at Rs. 24,999 with the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage. The device was also available with 8GB RAM+128GB and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively.

How Beneficial Will This Move Be For The Upcoming Nord 2?

OnePlus has been amongst the first brands to introduce the concept of affordable 5G smartphones in India with the Nord. It arrived as the first device in the sub Rs. 25,000 segment to offer this feature. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 is also expected to debut with a similar price tag in the country.

While the first-gen Nord has a decent set of features, the Nord 2 brings some more upgrades such as an improved Dimensity 1200 AI processor and more.

But, it wouldn't have made sense for a similar price range for better hardware (with the OnePlus Nord 2). Discontinuing the older model would create lesser confusion amongst the users to consider which model they should go for.

