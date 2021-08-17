Nothing Ear (1) TWS Earbuds Pre-Order Debuts At 12 PM Via Flipkart: Is It A Good Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nothing, the youngest tech startup out there, which is the brainchild of OnePlus' ex-founder Carl Pei took the wraps off its first product - the Nothing Ear (1) late last month. At the time of its launch, the company confirmed that the brand will launch various products for its users in the future. Now, the Nothing Ear (1) is all set to go on pre-order in India.

Nothing Ear (1) Pre-Order In India

Prior to the announcement of the Nothing Ear (1), it was confirmed that the pair of truly wireless earbuds will go on sale via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Also, it was tipped to be available for Rs. 5,999. Now, earbuds with a unique transparent design is all set to go on pre-order in India today at 12 PM via Flipkart.

Talking about the launch offers, the Nothing Ear (1) will come with a free Gaana subscription for six months, and an instant discount of Rs. 500 on using an ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase. Eventually, it will be available for an effective pricing of Rs. 5,499.

Nothing Ear (1) Features

Detailing on the features, the major highlight of the Nothing Ear (1) is its transparent design. It features an 11.6mm dynamic driver with an air chamber. There is support for Bluetooth 5.2 and a dedicated mobile app that brings an additional feature to customize the earbuds. It features active noise cancellation, which is yet another major selling point of the Nothing Ear (1).

As per the company, the Nothing Ear (1) can be tuned for voice calling and it is touted to deliver a clear voice even while the wind is blowing at up to 40 kmph. Notably, there is a crucial feature - Find My Earbud, which can be used via the companion app.

The Nothing Ear (1) comes with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. Also, it is lightweight weighing at just 4.7 grams. The battery powering the truly wireless earbuds from Nothing supports fast charging and wireless charging and is touted to deliver up to 5 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours of music listening, taking the charging case into account.

Should You Buy Nothing Ear (1)?

Given that the Nothing Ear (1) comes with highlights such as a companion app adding additional capabilities, a unique see-through design that we haven't come across before, the ANC capability and wireless charging support, it is definitely one of the best TWS earbuds to buy under Rs. 10,000. However, its durability remains unknown given its one-of-its-kind design.

