Nothing Ear 1 Earbuds India Price Confirmed Ahead Of Launch

London-based Nothing, which was founded by the former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed the pricing of its first product - the Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds. Going by the same, it looks like the pricing of this pair of wireless earbuds will be much cheaper in India as compared to the other markets.

Nothing Ear 1 Earbuds Price In India

The company confirmed that the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will be priced at $99, €99 or £99 in the US, Europe and UK markets. While the pricing of the earbuds in India is yet to be known, it has been tipped confirmed by the company's India VP and General Manager Manu Sharma.

Notably, this pricing of the company's first pair of TWS earbuds appears to be much lower than the previous cost of Rs. 7,300. Also, it will be relatively more affordable than the other premium offerings from the likes of Apple, Samsung and others.

Nothing Ear 1 Earbuds: What We Know

Nothing Ear 1 Earbuds carry a transparent design and has been designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, a popular Swedish audio house. Nothing confirmed that the Ear 1 will support Active Noise Cancellation with three high-definition mics that will cancel the ambient noise. Also, the company claimed that the accessory will provide a premium experience along with high-end specifications. The launch of this pair of earbuds is confirmed for July 27.

When it comes to the availability of the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds, it has been confirmed that this pair of earbuds will be available via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has already started teasing the accessory. It has also been confirmed that there will be a no-cost EMI payment option and free shipping across India.

With this pricing, the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be positioned alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Google Pixel Buds A series. However, it will be much cheaper than the Apple AirPods. We can get to know more about the competition only when it is launched. Given Given that the launch is nearing, we can expect the company to come up with further details via new teasers in the coming days. This way, we can expect the company to spill the beans on what we can expect from the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds.

