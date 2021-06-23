Is Amitabh Bachchan The First Celebrity Ambassador For Brand Nothing? News oi-Vivek

We might soon have something to talk about nothing, yes it's about the latest venture from the brand Nothing from OnePlus's co-founder Carl Pie. If everything went as planned, Nothing would have launched their first TWS in India by now. However, the launch has now been postponed, and Carl did confirm that the product is in the final leg of production.

Other than the founder of the brand, there is could be one connection between OnePlus and Nothing. Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar of the Indian cinema is known for his chronologically numbered tweets and sometimes they also carry a hidden message.

The latest tweet from Bachchan says something like "there are times when there is nothing to say .. so "nothing" ..!". This tweet was made on the 22nd of June and the founder of Nothing has replied to the tweet with a silent emoji that has triggered a lot of speculations on social media on Amitabh being the first celebrity ambassador for Nothing.

T 3944 - .. there are times when there is nothing to say .. so 'nothing' .. ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 22, 2021

A Fancy Catch From OnePlus?

OnePlus now has a new brand ambassador - Robert Downy Jr, who replaced Amitabh Bachchan. The reason behind this move could be due to the fact that OnePlus is no more limited to Asian countries and having an international start will help them to get their brand to a wider range of audiences across the world.

It now looks like Nothing has now roped in Amitabh Bachchan as their official celebrity for the brand. If it is true, we will see a lot of marketing materials with his face in the coming days. Given Carl has worked with Amitabh Bachchan and this tweet, it is highly likely that it is indeed true. Else, Carl Pie would have just replied to have some fun with the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan Could Be The First To Use Nothing Ear 1

Nothing's first product is a truly wireless earphone and the brand has already teased an image of the Nothing Ear, which looks nothing like the TWS that are currently in the market. With a transparent design, the brand is definitely planning to make some sound (literally) in the industry.

Given the possible choice of the brand ambassador, Nothing is likely to put a lot of emphasis on the Indian market, at least during the early phase and Mr. Bachchan might already be using the same. If this is indeed true, we should get more cryptic tweets from Amitabh in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India