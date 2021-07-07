Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds With ANC Price Hinted Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds is being highly talked about of late as the company is sharing a slew of teasers. The company owned by Carl Pei, the OnePlus co-founder has revealed the possible pricing of this pair of truly wireless stereo earbuds, its first product set to be unveiled later this month.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS Price Hinted

In an interview with TechCrunch, Carl Pei has revealed that the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be priced at $99 (approx. Rs. 7,500). While this is the global pricing, we can expect the Indian price of the earbuds to be relatively more expensive and fall under Rs. 10,000.

With this pricing, the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be positioned alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Google Pixel Buds A series. However, it will be much cheaper than the Apple AirPods. We can get to know more about the competition only when it is launched.

Furthermore, Nothing is relying on direct sales with a focus on India, UK, North America and Europe among other markets to keep the costs down.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS Features

Besides the global pricing details, Nothing also revealed that the Ear 1 TWS earbuds will arrive with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) support using three high-definition microphones. It was stated that the earbuds will be quite similar to the AirPods Pro in terms of features. In that case, it will be a cheaper alternative priced relatively lower.

The report goes on to state that Nothing plans to launch three products and the Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be the first one. It is already known that this pair of earbuds will flaunt a transparent design, which is the reason behind the delay in its launch.

Notably, Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds is all set to be unveiled globally on July 27. Given that the launch is nearing, we can expect the company to come up with further details via new teasers in the coming days. This way, we can expect the company to spill the beans on what we can expect from the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds.

