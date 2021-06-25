Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Availability On Flipkart Teased News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Carl Pei's next big step is the Nothing brand, which is all set to launch its first product sometime soon. Well, the talk is about the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds. Earlier, it was speculated to be launched in June but the launch was delayed to later this summer. While there is no word regarding the concrete launch date of this pair of TWS earbuds, its availability is being teased.

UK-based Nothing seems to have teamed up with the e-commerce portal Flipkart. As a result, the Ear 1 TWS earbuds launch is being teased by Flipkart with a 'Coming Soon' tag. This partnership shows that Nothing considers India as an important market for its products. There is a dedicated page on Flipkart to tease the earbuds launch.

As a result, we can expect the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds to be available exclusively via Flipkart in the country. Further details regarding its availability will be known at the time of its announcement and release in India.

Nothing's Transparent Design

Previously, Nothing created a stir on the internet by posting the renders of its unique true wireless earbuds featuring a transparent design. The earbuds is believed to feature a transparent design and to arrive with refined functionality as well.

For those who wonder why the company wanted to opt for a transparent design for its headphones, it puts Nothing's mission at the forefront. Well, the mission of this company is to eradicate barriers between people and technology, which will lay the future to a seamless digital future.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds

Talking about the Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds, this product's specifications, features and expected price point are yet to be revealed. However, it has been stated that the earbuds are being designed with Teenage Engineering, a Swedish consumer electronics company. The latter is known for its high-quality products for audiophiles.

Given that the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds is coming sometime in the near future, we can expect it to give tough competition to the likes of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Apple AirPods, and other TWS earbuds from popular brands such as Beat and Sony.

