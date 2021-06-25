Just In
- 9 min ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 25; Get 3x Weapon Royale Voucher And Other Upgrades
- 31 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 Official Renders Emerge Online
- 1 hr ago Windows 11 With New Start Menu Announced: How To Upgrade Windows 10 To Windows 11
- 9 hrs ago Flipkart And Amazon OnePlus Community Sale 2021: Discounts On Oneplus Smartphones, Accessories, And More
Don't Miss
- News Nesher Ramla Homo: Scientists find a new early human
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans On Completing 29 Years In Bollywood; Says 'Needed To Feel Loved'
- Sports NBA playoffs 2021: Clippers win first ever Conference Finals game as George helps reduce series deficit
- Finance Markets Open Higher, Reliance Shares Fall Post AGM
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron India Launch Confirmed For 22 July: Advanced Electric Vehicle Coming Soon
- Lifestyle World Vitiligo Day 2021: What Is Vitiligo? Causes, Types, Symptoms, Complications And Treatment
- Education IIT Delhi Introduces New Postgraduate Programme ‘Master of Public Policy’
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In July
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Availability On Flipkart Teased
Carl Pei's next big step is the Nothing brand, which is all set to launch its first product sometime soon. Well, the talk is about the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds. Earlier, it was speculated to be launched in June but the launch was delayed to later this summer. While there is no word regarding the concrete launch date of this pair of TWS earbuds, its availability is being teased.
UK-based Nothing seems to have teamed up with the e-commerce portal Flipkart. As a result, the Ear 1 TWS earbuds launch is being teased by Flipkart with a 'Coming Soon' tag. This partnership shows that Nothing considers India as an important market for its products. There is a dedicated page on Flipkart to tease the earbuds launch.
As a result, we can expect the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds to be available exclusively via Flipkart in the country. Further details regarding its availability will be known at the time of its announcement and release in India.
Nothing's Transparent Design
Previously, Nothing created a stir on the internet by posting the renders of its unique true wireless earbuds featuring a transparent design. The earbuds is believed to feature a transparent design and to arrive with refined functionality as well.
For those who wonder why the company wanted to opt for a transparent design for its headphones, it puts Nothing's mission at the forefront. Well, the mission of this company is to eradicate barriers between people and technology, which will lay the future to a seamless digital future.
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds
Talking about the Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds, this product's specifications, features and expected price point are yet to be revealed. However, it has been stated that the earbuds are being designed with Teenage Engineering, a Swedish consumer electronics company. The latter is known for its high-quality products for audiophiles.
Given that the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds is coming sometime in the near future, we can expect it to give tough competition to the likes of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Apple AirPods, and other TWS earbuds from popular brands such as Beat and Sony.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460