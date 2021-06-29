Nothing Ear (1) TWS To Launch On July 27 In India: What To Expect? News oi-Vivek

Nothing's CEO recently confirmed that it has postponed the launch of its very first product -- Nothing Ear (1) TWS. Now, the company has officially announced that the same will be unveiled on 27 July, and the launch invite does give us a hint on what to expect from the very first product from the company.

The brand has also updated its website, which now has two head dummies in white and red color, which indicate that the product might come in two colors. Else, the Nothing Ear (1) TWS might come in a dual-tone finish with black and white color. The brand might launch the transparent edition in limited numbers, and there could be a regular model, which might cost less.

Nothing has also shared select limited edition invites to select media, where, the company has mentioned the details about the event. According to some of the media events shared online, the company has only made 50 physical invitations, which have a sound waveform embedded inside a glass slab.

Nothing Ear (1) TWS To Launch In London

According to the invite, the Nothing Ear (1) TWS will launch in London, and it will be live-streamed on social media platforms and Youtube. According to the leaks and speculations, the Nothing Ear (1) TWS might feature a compact form factor and a transparent body to showcase the internal component of the earbud.

The TWS is likely to be based on Bluetooth 5.0 or the newer version and is also expected to offer various wireless codecs for high-resolution audio transmission. The Nothing Ear (1) TWS should work well on both Android and iOS devices. They are also expected to come with a charging cradle, which is likely to support fast wired and wireless charging.

Firsts are always special. Our first product. Our first launch event. The first real chance for us to show the world what Nothing is about. #SoundOfChange arrives on 27 July. https://t.co/0vD6qpGqR9 #ear1 pic.twitter.com/LjSqlzNMTA — Nothing (@nothing) June 29, 2021

Nothing Ear (1) TWS Expected Price In India

Though the Nothing Ear (1) TWS will be launched in London, the product is expected to go on sale on day one in India as well. As of now, there is no information on how much the Nothing Ear (1) TWS might cost. However, we don't think they will cost as much as the AirPods Pro.

