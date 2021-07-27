Nothing Ear (1) Goes Official With A Transparent Design And A Fidgetable Case News oi-Vivek

Nothing, the latest tech startup in the block by the OnePlus's ex-founder Carl Pie has officially launched its very first product -- the Nothing Ear (1). The company, during the launch, has also confirmed that the brand will not limit itself to earphones and will launch various products in the coming days.

Just like the leaks, speculations, and official teasers, the Nothing Ear (1) has a transparent design. The carry-case and the stem of the earbuds are transparent, where, the case has a small dimple, which means, one can use the carry case like a fidget spinner.

Nothing Ear (1) Specifications

The Nothing Ear (1) is powered by large 11.6mm speaker drivers and the sound is fine-tuned by the company named Teenage Engineering. A single earbud weighs 4.7g, making them light-in-weight, and should offer a comfortable user experience.

The earbuds in themselves can last up to 5 hours on a single charge with active noise cancellation. The Nothing Ear (1) can last up to 36 hours with a fully charged case. Again, the case can be charged using a USB Type-C cable, and it also supports wireless charging.

The Nothing Ear (1) comes with soft silicone ear tips, which offer a complete seal, which should help to improve noise cancellation. By default, the earbuds are fitted with medium-sized ear tips, and the retail package does include small and large-sized ear tips.

The Nothing Ear (1) can be used with both Android and iOS smartphones and one can also download the ear (1) app to customize the earbuds. Coming to the connectivity, the Nothing Ear (1) is based on Bluetooth 5.2 and supports A2DP, AVRCP, HFP Bluetooth profiles along with AAC and SBC audio codecs.

Nothing Ear (1) Pricing And Availability

Just like the earlier leak, the Nothing Ear (1) will go on sale from 17 August at 12 IST in India and will be available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 5,999. As of now, there is no information on the launch offers available on the first product from Nothing.

Given the US price of $99, the Nothing Ear (1) are very cheap in India, and these TWS are likely to lock horn against the OnePlus Buds Pro and other mid-range TWS with ANC or active noise cancellation.

